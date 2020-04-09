Exer Urgent Care Launches Virtual Program; Now Offering COVID-19 Testing

To better serve patients in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Exer Urgent Care, which has locations in Stevenson Ranch and Canyon Country, has launched VirtualCare by Exer, an online urgent care service providing real-time access to a doctor via video chat with a smartphone, tablet, or computer.

With shelter-in-place orders affecting all of LA County, many people are avoiding seeking medical attention for their non-COVID-19 medical needs. VirtualCare by Exer’s online service provides patients with quick diagnosis and treatment from Exer’s team of medical providers from the comfort and safety of their homes.

With VirtualCare by Exer, patients do not need an appointment and Exer doctors can prescribe medication to be sent to a pharmacy of choice or treat patients remotely by providing medical advice. Symptoms that can be treated through this new platform include cold and flu, nose and throat, respiratory, eye, skin, gastrointestinal, UTI’s and other ailments. Exer physicians are able to screen patients for COVID-19 and determine if testing is needed.

In addition to the launch of this new program, Exer recently announced new measures as part of their rigorous decontamination protocol to increase patient safeguards against COVID-19,including welcoming patients directly into an examination room or asking them to wait in their car until they are called, self-swab practices, and more.

In addition to VirtualCare, Exer announced they are now offering COVID-19 testing. With a referral through Exer’s VirtualCare portal, advanced testing kits are used to provide patient results within 24-48 hours. In efforts to support patient care, Exer is offering drive-up testing at seven clinic locations.

For more information about Exer Urgent Care visit www.ExerUrgentCare.com.

Exer Urgent Care SCV locations:

Stevenson Ranch

25548 The Old Road, #U1

Stevenson Ranch, 91381

(661) 556-9020

Canyon Country

14550 Soledad Canyon Road Ste. 100

Canyon Country, 91387

(661) 488-7402