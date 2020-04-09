[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

April 9
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman
wreckage
Exer Urgent Care Launches Virtual Program; Now Offering COVID-19 Testing
Thursday, Apr 9, 2020
Exer Virtual Care

To better serve patients in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Exer Urgent Care, which has locations in Stevenson Ranch and Canyon Country, has launched VirtualCare by Exer, an online urgent care service providing real-time access to a doctor via video chat with a smartphone, tablet, or computer.

With shelter-in-place orders affecting all of LA County, many people are avoiding seeking medical attention for their non-COVID-19 medical needs. VirtualCare by Exer’s online service provides patients with quick diagnosis and treatment from Exer’s team of medical providers from the comfort and safety of their homes.

With VirtualCare by Exer, patients do not need an appointment and Exer doctors can prescribe medication to be sent to a pharmacy of choice or treat patients remotely by providing medical advice. Symptoms that can be treated through this new platform include cold and flu, nose and throat, respiratory, eye, skin, gastrointestinal, UTI’s and other ailments. Exer physicians are able to screen patients for COVID-19 and determine if testing is needed.

In addition to the launch of this new program, Exer recently announced new measures as part of their rigorous decontamination protocol to increase patient safeguards against COVID-19,including welcoming patients directly into an examination room or asking them to wait in their car until they are called, self-swab practices, and more.

In addition to VirtualCare, Exer announced they are now offering COVID-19 testing. With a referral through Exer’s VirtualCare portal, advanced testing kits are used to provide patient results within 24-48 hours. In efforts to support patient care, Exer is offering drive-up testing at seven clinic locations.

For more information about Exer Urgent Care visit www.ExerUrgentCare.com.

Exer Urgent Care SCV locations:

 

Stevenson Ranch

25548 The Old Road, #U1

Stevenson Ranch, 91381

(661) 556-9020

 

Canyon Country

14550 Soledad Canyon Road Ste. 100

Canyon Country, 91387

(661) 488-7402
More Than 1,100 N-95 Masks Coming to California’s Emergency Services
Thursday, Apr 9, 2020
More Than 1,100 N-95 Masks Coming to California’s Emergency Services
SAN FRANCISCO -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Pacific Southwest regional office announced Thursday that it has transferred more than 1,100 N-95 face masks to the California Office of Emergency Services as it assesses its supply of personal protective equipment in hopes of donating additional PPE to state and local agencies battling COVID-19.
State to Provide Healthcare Workers with Hotel Rooms
Thursday, Apr 9, 2020
State to Provide Healthcare Workers with Hotel Rooms
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a new program to provide doctors, nurses and other critical front-line health care workers access to no-cost or low-cost hotel rooms.
Unemployed Californians to Get Extra $600 Weekly
Thursday, Apr 9, 2020
Unemployed Californians to Get Extra $600 Weekly
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that starting this Sunday, California workers who are receiving unemployment benefits will begin receiving an extra $600 on top of their weekly amount, as part of the new Pandemic Additional Compensation (PAC) initiated by the CARES Act.
