Exhibitors, Sponsors Sought for 2026 SCV Chamber Business Expo

The 48th Annual Lenten Fish Fry at St. Clare of Assisi Parish in Canyon Country will begin a six week run of serving up its tasty fish and chips on Friday, Feb. 20. The event starts at 4 p.m. and is open until 8:30 p.m.
Toastmasters is a worldwide club and has a simple, yet powerful, mission: Empowering individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. The Loquations Toastmasters Club will host an Open House on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m. The club also has the option to join the meeting via Zoom.
As you step into William S. Hart Park, the sights and sounds of the Old West come alive. The rhythm of boots shuffling across the dance floor, the unmistakable aroma of Dutch oven peach cobbler drifting through the mesquite-scented air and the ringing of a blacksmith’s hammer all echo a time when Santa Clarita’s hills and valleys were shaped by cowboys living the frontier life.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Dennis Yong as the new assistant principal at Rancho Pico Junior High School.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce 2026 SCV Business Expo returns on Thursday, June 11, at Valencia Town Center, bringing together 100-plus local businesses and organizations and over 1,000 attendees for the largest business showcase in the Santa Clarita Valley.
California State University, Northridge Beach Volleyball opens the 2026 season Friday, Feb. 20, hosting Concordia Irvine at noon at the Matador Beach Volleyball Complex.
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, (D-Agua Dulce), joined the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Tuesday, Feb. 17, to present $1 million in federal funding for a new mobile command center.
Le Chene French Cuisine will present a special dinner and event, "Meet The Medium Yesenia," on Wednesday, March 11 at Le Chene in Aqua Dulce.
As Los Angeles gears up to host the 2026 World Cup, 2028 Olympic & Paralympic Games and a wave of other major sporting events, now is the time for small businesses to prepare for unprecedented opportunities. Join the SBDC for the third webinar in the series, Get Your Business Game-Ready, to learn about the procurement process for the LA Games.
As of early Wednesday, Feb. 18, the Foothill League still had two girls soccer teams competing in the CIF Southern Section playoffs. Unfortunately, later that same evening, there were none.
<strong>1803</strong> - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sfrb00916.htm" target="_blank">record</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sfrb00916.htm" target="_blank"><img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/missionsanfernando_rppc1900s.jpg" alt="mission" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
Women in the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to a special morning of connection, encouragement and inspiration at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 at JC in Me in Old Town Newhall.
The inaugural 2026 SCV Lunar New Year Gala brought more than 450 attendees to the Newhall Family Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 15, marking the first large-scale Lunar New Year celebration in Santa Clarita Valley history.
The college has earned designation as a Bee Campus USA affiliate, becoming the only community college in Southern California to receive the distinction
Rooter Hero invites the Santa Clarita and surrounding Ventura County and San Fernando Valley communities to kick off their morning with kindness at its “Spread the Love” pop-up event, taking place Thursday, Feb.19, beginning at 8 a.m at San Fernando Coffee Company.
Tesla successfully took the required action to stop using the term “Autopilot” in the marketing of its vehicles in California, as required by the California Department of Motor Vehicles last December.
California State University, Northridge mathematics professor Maria D’Orsogna is hoping that the recent study she and her colleagues did on alcohol-related deaths in the United States will serve as a resource for policymakers and community members working to reduce alcohol-related harm.
Caltrans today announced it has awarded $25 million to 90 local projects that will improve lives and communities by supporting litter and graffiti removal efforts across California.
At its Feb. 17, 2026, regular meeting, the SCV Water Board of Directors extended the Agency’s pilot Ratepayer Assistance Program for three years, through June 30, 2029.
The black-and-white image is simple, but powerful. A man is holding a sign “We Are Tired of Waiting” while standing next to a car covered with slogans advocating equal rights for “all Americans.”
<strong>1955</strong> - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2454.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2454.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2454b.jpg" alt="Ace Cain" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
What do you do when you’ve been called the “Hysterical Society” for a half-century? You grab the ball and run with it.
The Santa Clarita Valley/Sylmar/Antelope Valley Chapter of Project Linus will host a Make-A-Blanket Day on Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the COC East Gym.
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites cancer survivors and caregivers to the 2026 Survivor and Caregiver Celebration Dinner.
