Exhibitors, Sponsors Sought for 2026 SCV Chamber Business Expo

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce 2026 SCV Business Expo returns on Thursday, June 11, 4-7 p.m. at Valencia Town Center, bringing together 100-plus local businesses and organizations and over 1,000 attendees for the largest business showcase in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The SCV Chamber is now accepting applications for exhibitors and sponsorships of the event.

Attendees come ready to engage, discover and connect. As an exhibitor, you have the opportunity to showcase your products and services through interactive displays, live demonstrations, exclusive promotions and strategic conversations that turn introductions into opportunities.

To register as an exhibitor visit www.scvchamber.com/events/2026-business-expo.

Cost is $150 for SCV Chamber members, $300 for nonmembers.

Sponsorships of the event are also available.

Maximize your exposure with prime placement opportunities, branded swag bag inclusion, premium booth positioning, on-site recognition, digital promotio, and more. Sponsorship packages are designed to deliver strong brand visibility before, during and after the event.

To become a Business Expo sponsor call (661) 702-6977 or email hello@scvchamber.com.

For more information about the SCV Chamber visit www.scvchamber.com.

