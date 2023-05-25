Experience “Fantasy” Art at the First Floor Gallery

The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibition, “Fantasy” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall. The art exhibit is on display and open to the public until Sept. 15.

“Fantasy” brings together a group of artistic creatives to showcase their original interpretations of the fantastical. Artists have blended historical sources with creative imagination throughout history to provide glimpses into illusionary and transcendental worlds. “Fantasy” showcases our artists’ creative depictions of otherworldly stories, fairytales, myths and legends.

The community is invited to explore the magical elements of art and create their own interpretations of the scenes and stories told in this wonderful exhibition.

Join the city for an evening to discuss the featured artwork with the artists themselves on June 2 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the First Floor Gallery. Enjoy light refreshments and live music by Manak Khamvongsa throughout the evening.

To learn more about “Fantasy” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please contact Stephanie Jacinto at sjacinto@santa-clarita.com.

