Explore Art Across LA County with the Civic Art Passport, a Collaboration between LA County Library and the Department of Arts and Culture

In partnership with the LA County Department of Arts and Culture, LA County Library invites all County residents to explore public art in their communities through its Civic Art Passport.

This fun and interactive Arts Month experience encourages residents to visit 22 library locations featuring artworks from LA County’s Civic Art Collection—and collect passport stamps long the way.

Residents can pick up a free Civic Art Passport at any LA County Library location. Participants who collect all 22 stamps will receive an exclusive Arts Month gift bag, while supplies last. As part of the Arts Month celebration, community members are encouraged to share photos of the art they explore on social media using the hashtag #ICheckedOutArt and tagging @LACountyLibrary and @LACountyArts.

Earlier this week, Board Chair Kathryn Barger celebrated the LA County Civic Art Collection and the Department of Arts and Culture’s Civic Art Division in the motion “Celebrating 20 Years of Civic Art and Investing in its Future,” co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. Since the Civic Art Division began its work, the County’s collection now contains 637 civic artworks in libraries, parks, hospitals, health centers, fire stations, and other public spaces.

“The LA County Civic Art Collection belongs to every resident of Los Angeles County,” said Board Chair Kathryn Barger. “From murals to sculptures, civic art is woven into the fabric of our communities, enriching daily life across the region. As we celebrate the accomplishments of the Department of Arts and Culture’s Civic Art Division—and the inspiring Civic Art Passport project with LA County Library—we reaffirm our commitment to bringing public art, creative opportunities, and cultural resources into every neighborhood.”

“Art has the power to reflect who we are, where we come from, and where we’re going. For two decades, the Civic Art Division has worked to ensure that public art reflects the full diversity of communities across Los Angeles County,” said Chair Pro Tem Hilda L. Solis. “I’m honored to co-author this motion celebrating 20 years of civic art and to uplift initiatives like the Civic Art Passport that make culture accessible, interactive, and visible in everyday spaces. This project invites Angelenos to engage with meaningful artworks in their own neighborhoods—while spotlighting local artists whose stories and perspectives have too often been left out of public spaces. It’s a celebration of creativity, community, and shared pride in what makes our County so extraordinary.”

“This year, as we celebrate 20 years commissioning art for the LA County Civic Art Collection, we’re proud to partner with LA County Library on the Civic Art Passport, highlighting original artworks from the collection at library locations through this fun activity,” said Kristin Sakoda, Director of the Department of Arts and Culture. “Civic art fosters welcoming and vibrant civic spaces, from parks to senior centers to libraries. The Civic Art Passport is a great way to explore art, honor our Civic Art Division, and share the Civic Art Collection—full diverse artists, mediums, cultures, and perspectives—with the communities of Los Angeles County.”

“Art belongs to everyone—and our Civic Art Passport makes it easy and fun for people of all ages to connect with incredible works of public art right in their own neighborhoods,” said Skye Patrick, County Librarian of LA County Library. “This initiative celebrates the creativity of our communities and highlights how libraries are not only centers for learning and literature, but also for culture and civic engagement.”

WHERE

The 2025 Civic Art Passport includes the following participating LA County Library locations:

A C Bilbrew Library

Acton Agua Dulce Library

Agoura Hills Library

Artesia Library

Baldwin Park Library

Carson Library

East Los Angeles Library

Florence Library

La Crescenta Library

La Verne Library

Los Nietos Library

Malibu Library

Manhattan Beach Library

Masao W. Satow Library

Montebello Library

Norwalk Library

Pico Riviera Library

Rowland Heights Library

South Whittier Library

Topanga Library

View Park Bebe Moore Campbell Library

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...