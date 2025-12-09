header image

1983 - U.S. release of John Carpenter's "Christine;" blew up fake gas station in Valencia [watch scene (R)]
Christine gas station explosion in Valencia
Explore ARTree Classes, Workshops this Winter
| Monday, Dec 8, 2025
Encaustic Collage

There are still spots available for winter workshops and classes at ARTree Community Arts Center.

Use code 10for2026 by Sunday, Dec. 14 for 10% off these classes.

All workshops and classes are located at 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Workshops:

Beginning Encaustic Collage: The Layered Look

Dates: Saturday, Jan. 17-Sunday, Jan. 18.

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Ages: 16-18 and up

Come join this two-day workshop to create encaustic collages with items such as stamps, mark making items, transfers, natural textured and rusted or tea-stained papers, music sheets, ink and encaustic wax.

Encaustic is a paint composed of beeswax, damar resin and pigment.

Because encaustic is impervious to moisture it is one of the most durable artists’ paints. Beeswax alone is relatively soft. Resin is added to raise the melting temperature of the wax and to give it hardness. This makes it more durable and able to take a higher polish, which can be done with a nylon cloth.

One word Creative experience

One Word Creative Art Experience

Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 21.

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Ages: 16-18 and up

Step into a space filled with music, color and meaning. In this workshop, each participant begins by choosing a single word, a word that reflects how you feel, what inspires you, or what speaks to your spirit. Guided by a teaching artist, you’ll transform that one word into a personal mixed-media artwork using paint, collage, recycled objects and texture. No experience needed, just curiosity and an open heart. Leave with a piece that truly resonates with who you are.

Classes:

character creation

Character Design and Illustration

Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 28-May 20.

Time: 5:30- 7 p.m.

Ages: 11-16 yrs

In this class, students will explore the art of character design and illustration as a tool to tell their own stories. Students will begin by finding their own style, moving on to designing their own characters and ultimately putting their character in an environment.

Key lessons will include backstory, characterization, poses, expression, movement, color and environment.

Drawing and painting

Drawing and Painting for Tweens and Teens

Dates: Tuesday, Jan. 27- May 19.

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Ages: 11-16 years

Designed for students with an interest in developing their artistic abilities, this class offers a more focused approach to drawing and painting. Emphasis will be placed on refining technical skills, exploring more complex materials and techniques and understanding the creative process from concept to completion. Projects will challenge students to think critically, make artistic choices and begin developing their own visual style, while continuing to build a strong foundation in the elements and principles of art.

felting

Fiber Arts: Felting

Dates: Monday, Jan. 26-May 18

Time: 2-3:30 p.m.

This class is for adults.

In this workshop style class, Chrystal Walker will lead you in exploring and creating with fiber.

Also this class will work with wool and create felted works of art that can be framed or added to a piece of clothing. Will explore both needle and wet felting techniques.

This is a small group class and may be modified based on the interests of the students.

comics and zines

Comics and Zines

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 29- May 21

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Ages: 12-18 and up

In this class students will learn all about the art of making comics and telling their own stories. The skills covered will include planning, drawing, inking and assembling an original short comic. Students will start by making a four-panel strip comic, then move on to making a one-page folded zine with eight panels and finally work on a multi-page comic zine. The class will include examples of different comics, different styles of drawing and storytelling, and an opportunity for the students to explore and express their own inner worlds.

A zine is a independently made little magazine of original work. It may include text or just images and can be about pretty much anything.

No prior drawing or writing experience is required. Comics will be made and assembled traditionally, using pencils, pens, markers, paper and a stapler.

For more information or to register for any of these classes or workshops visit the ARTree Community Arts Center website.

Today in SCV History (Dec. 9)
1983 - U.S. release of John Carpenter's "Christine;" blew up fake gas station in Valencia [watch scene (R)]
Christine gas station explosion in Valencia
