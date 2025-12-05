Explore ‘Let Go’ Art Exhibit at Canyon Country Community Center

The city of Santa Clarita will present its latest art exhibition, “Let Go,” by Dani Samson, on view now through Feb. 4, at the Canyon Country Community Center.

This exhibition features 12 collages created from an array of repurposed drawings, paintings, papers, fabrics and found materials. “Let Go” invites viewers into a practice rooted in surrender, chance and reflection, where composition emerges not from control but from release.

Samson’s process begins with an intentional act of letting go—dropping cut elements onto the surface and adhering each piece exactly where it lands. This collaboration with gravity disrupts routine habits of decision-making, allowing unexpected relationships, textures and forms to take shape. The resulting collages capture the dynamic tension between spontaneity and intention, revealing moments of harmony, contrast and discovery.

In Samson’s words: “Much like life itself, this series explores the cycle of choice, chance, acceptance and interpretation. Each viewer brings their own perspective, assigning meaning in the same way I do when stepping back from the work. I invite audiences to spend time with these pieces, asking themselves: What could it be? What could it mean to me?”

To learn more about “Let Go” and upcoming art opportunities with the City of Santa Clarita, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at ArtistCall@SantaClarita.com.

Canyon Country Community Center

18410 Sierra Highway,

Santa Claita, CA 91351

The image seen above is titled “Portal,” by Dani Samson.

