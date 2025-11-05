Explore the ‘Circle of Life’ at The Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch

The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to present “Circle of Life,” a solo photography exhibition by Jayme Sun Thomas, on view at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch (23743 Valencia Boulevard), now through Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

This exhibition captures the beauty, behavior and diversity of wildlife through an intimate lens, inviting viewers to reflect on the interconnectedness of all living things.

“Circle of Life” showcases a variety of species—including insects, amphibians, birds and mammals—all photographed at our local Placerita Canyon between 2022 and 2025. A docent naturalist at Placerita Canyon Nature Center since 2023, Thomas has documented wildlife there since 2018, combining her deep scientific understanding with an artistic eye for storytelling. Her work reveals the grace and innocence of animals in their natural environment, highlighting their behaviors and interactions with one another and their surroundings.

To learn more about “Circle of Life” and upcoming art opportunities with the City of Santa Clarita, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at ArtistCall@santaclarita.gov.

