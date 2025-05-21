Extended Period of Hot Weather Predicted

The Los Angeles County Fire Department reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that an extended period of hot weather is expected now through Friday, May 23, throughout Los Angeles County, with highs in the 90s to lower 100s, away from the coast.

With the hottest days on Wednesday and Thursday, along with an increased risk of grass fires across the interior due to gusty sundowner winds, the County of Los Angeles Fire Department advises residents to take care of themselves and others who are most vulnerable as well as take appropriate precautions, if they live in wildfire-prone areas.

Residents are reminded:

If you see something, say something. Report any sign of smoke or fire immediately to your local fire department by dialing 9-1-1. If you dial 9-1-1 from your cell phone, be sure to know your location.

Have your Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan in place. It’s critical for residents to be familiar with the Ready! Set! Go! program that provides important pre-planning and evacuation information. To download the Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan and view informational how-to videos, visit fire.lacounty.gov/rsg.

Make sure you have updated your “go bag” with important documents, photos and medications.

Additionally, everyone should be extra careful to avoid heat-related illness and do the following:

Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Apply sunscreen, wear light-colored and lightweight clothing, and put on a hat or use an umbrella.

Shift outdoor activities away from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you are headed to the beach, swim near an open lifeguard tower.

Never leave children or pets in cars, even if the windows are left open.

Check on those who are most vulnerable to the negative effects of excessive heat, including older adults, pregnant women, children, pets and outdoor workers.

Head to a free cooling center if you do not have access to air conditioning. To find a location near you, call 2-1-1 or visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/.

