Extreme Heat Warning Extended in SCV
| Friday, Aug 22, 2025
extreme heat

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke and heat cramps, as high temperatures are forecast to continue to impact the Santa Clarita Valley and the region.

The National Weather Service has extended an Extreme Heat Warning as high temperatures have been forecasted for the following areas through Sunday, Aug. 24:

Extreme Heat Warning

Issued when dangerously hot weather is happening or about to happen, creating a high risk of heat-related illness for everyone.

Santa Clarita Valley

Los Angeles Inland Coast

East Santa Monica Mountains

Western Santa Monica Mountains:

Calabasas/Agoura Hills

Western San Fernando Valley

Eastern San Fernando Valley

Santa Susana Mountains

Western San Gabriel Mountains/Hwy 14 Corridor

Antelope Valley

San Gabriel Valley

East San Gabriel Mountains

Western Antelope Valley

Eastern Antelope Valley

Northwest L.A. County Mountains

Public Health recommends the following tips to keep yourself and others safe during excessive heat:

Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen (SPF 15).

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets alone in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

If you don’t have air conditioning, follow these tips:

Stay hydrated and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water.

Take cool showers or baths.

Use your stove and oven less to avoid making your home hotter.

Visit a library, cooling center, shopping mall, or other air-conditioned space. If you need help finding a cool space, call 211.

Heat-Related Illness

It’s important to know how to recognize and help someone who is experiencing a heat-related illness. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), dizziness, nausea, passing out, headache, fast and strong pulse, confusion and hot, red, dry, or damp skin.

Watch out for each other. Everyone should take precautions to prevent heat-related illness, but there are groups more vulnerable to heat. Check on those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant people, children, those who live alone, pets and outdoor workers and athletes.

“Heat causes more deaths in the U.S. annually than floods, storms, and lightning combined. Those most likely to get ill during the heat include older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and individuals with chronic medical conditions,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “Remember, your safety and the safety of others is crucial during extreme heat conditions. If you or someone around you experiences symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat, confusion, or passing out, seek medical help immediately.”

Local Impact

To check the risk of heat-related impacts for your specific city, go to the NWS HeatRisk website and click on Location Search and enter your city or use the zoom (+) button in the top left corner to see nearby cities more clearly.

For actions to take based on your city’s HeatRisk category, read the NWS’ Understand HeatRisk guide.

The NWS HeatRisk takes into consideration:

How unusual the heat is for the time of the year.

The duration of the heat including both daytime and nighttime temperatures.

If those temperatures pose an elevated risk of heat-related impacts based on data from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

* HeatRisk is a comprehensive calculation used by NWS that combines current weather forecast data, historical climate data that is specific to each geographic area, and social vulnerability data (i.e., CDC Social Vulnerability Index) to inform level of heat risk specific in each geographic area in a much more detailed and accurate way than a single temperature reading.

County and city partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers, splash pads, and community pools. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 211 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 211 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.

You can find the most up-to-date information by visiting the extreme heat website, signing up for heat advisories, and following on all social media platforms for tips and advisories on heat. The social media handle is @lapublichealth on all platforms.
Extreme Heat Warning Extended in SCV

Extreme Heat Warning Extended in SCV
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
TMU Women’s Volleyball Starts Season with Win
The Master's women's volleyball team, ranked No. 23 in the NAIA Pre-Season poll, defeated the Bushnell Beacons in five sets in the first match of the Hope Summer Slam tournament in Fullerton.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Starts Season with Win
Sept. 29: NP Law Golf Tourney to Benefit Child & Family Center
Join NP Law’s Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, Sept 29 at Valencia Country Club to launch Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Sept. 29: NP Law Golf Tourney to Benefit Child & Family Center
LASD Will Increase Patrols Through Labor Day for ‘Drive Sober’ Campaign
As the end of summer approaches and families prepare for Labor Day celebrations, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to prioritize safety on the roads. Drivers are encouraged to make responsible choices behind the wheel by never driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
LASD Will Increase Patrols Through Labor Day for ‘Drive Sober’ Campaign
CalArtians Among 2025 Princess Grace Award Winners
The Princess Grace Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2025 Princess Grace Awards and among this year’s winners and honorees are three students from California Institute of the Arts: Tramaine Raphael Gray (Theater MFA 26), Gabriella Mykal (Film/Video MFA 23) and Jared Hall (Film/Video MFA 25).
CalArtians Among 2025 Princess Grace Award Winners
Canyon Theatre Guild Announces 2025-26 Season
The Canyon Theatre Guild has announced its 2025-26 season with nine new show-stopping productions.
Canyon Theatre Guild Announces 2025-26 Season
Sept. 9: InfluenceHER No Is A Complete Sentence, Knowing Your Boundaries Workshop
Join a InfluenceHER No Is A Complete Sentence, Knowing Your Boundaries Workshop, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9 at the Newhall Press Room.
Sept. 9: InfluenceHER No Is A Complete Sentence, Knowing Your Boundaries Workshop
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Rolls Out Next-Generation Patrol Vehicles
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced the deployment of over 300 vehicles as part of its effort to modernize the fleet, improve efficiency and enhance public and deputy safety.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Rolls Out Next-Generation Patrol Vehicles
Aug. 24: Take the Santa Clarita Beach Bus to the 25th Annual Pooch Parade
Take the Santa Clarita Beach Bus to the 25th Annual Pooch Parade on Sunday, Aug. 24, at Ventura Harbor Village.
Aug. 24: Take the Santa Clarita Beach Bus to the 25th Annual Pooch Parade
Sept. 22-29: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Silent Book Auction
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library in collaboration with Santa Clarita Valley Libraries will have a silent Book Auction 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 22 through 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 29 at all three local library branches.
Sept. 22-29: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Silent Book Auction
Sept. 4: SCVi Charter School to Host Community Back to School Night
SCVi Charter School invites all Santa Clarita Valley families with school-age children in the community to attend its annual Back-to-School Night on Thursday, Sept. 4, 5-7 p.m.
Sept. 4: SCVi Charter School to Host Community Back to School Night
Santa Clarita Voices Presents Pro Mountain Bike Rider Spencer Rathkamp
This episode of Santa Clarita Voices takes listeners and viewers on a ride into the world of professional mountain biking with guest Spencer Rathkamp, a pro rider from Santa Clarita, known for his skills, dedication to the sport and passion for inspiring the next generation of riders.
Santa Clarita Voices Presents Pro Mountain Bike Rider Spencer Rathkamp
Aug. 26: Council to Review Hartwell Project, Appoint Planning Commissioner
The Santa Clarita City Council will return from its summer hiatus to meet in regular open session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26. Among the items on the council's agenda are another look at The Hartwell, a condos-and-retail project to be constructed in downtown Newhall on Main Street and the appointment of a new planning commissioner.
Aug. 26: Council to Review Hartwell Project, Appoint Planning Commissioner
‘Hispanic Heritage Month’ Exhibit at City Hall Thru Oct. 15
The city of Santa Clarita presents its newest art exhibition, “Hispanic Heritage Month,” on view through Wednesday, Oct. 15, in the first floor gallery at City Hall.
‘Hispanic Heritage Month’ Exhibit at City Hall Thru Oct. 15
Hart District Announces New Principal, Assistant Principal
The Hart District has announced the appointment of Brian Necessary as the new principal at Arroyo Seco Junior High School and Christopher Printz as a new assistant principal at Golden Valley High School.
Hart District Announces New Principal, Assistant Principal
Today in SCV History (Aug. 22)
1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
Lou Henry
Sept. 6: Guardians SCV Hosts Patriot Day Car Show
The Guardians SCV invite the community to its Fifth Annual Patriot Day Car Show and free community breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon at Gateway Promenade, Higher Vision Church parking lot at 28776 The Old Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 6: Guardians SCV Hosts Patriot Day Car Show
SCV Boss Ladies Seeking Vendors for Trunk or Treat
SCV Boss Ladies is seeking vendors to be a part of its Trunk or Treat event scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 23.
SCV Boss Ladies Seeking Vendors for Trunk or Treat
Douglas Furniture to Close After 50 Years in Newhall
Douglas Furniture, a familiar sight along the road at 23661 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA, 91321, is currently holding a $4,000,000 quitting business sale.
Douglas Furniture to Close After 50 Years in Newhall
Jason Gibbs | Honoring Youth, Inspiring Change at the Evening of Remembrance
At the heart of Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, surrounded by oak trees and serene trails, is one of the most meaningful spaces in Santa Clarita, the Youth Grove, a place that invites reflection and remembrance.
Jason Gibbs | Honoring Youth, Inspiring Change at the Evening of Remembrance
Aug. 27: Whitesides to Host Military Service Academy Information Session
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) has announced a Military Service Academy night for students, parents, educators and other interested parties in California’s 27th Congressional District.
Aug. 27: Whitesides to Host Military Service Academy Information Session
SCV Water Offers Rebates
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is offering a variety of rebates for Santa Clarita Valley residents.
SCV Water Offers Rebates
Fitness Center Parents Protest Closing of Henry Mayo Kids Club on Aug. 29
Parents are protesting the closing of the Henry Mayo Kids Club at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital's Henry Mayo Fitness Center on Town Center Drive, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 29.
Fitness Center Parents Protest Closing of Henry Mayo Kids Club on Aug. 29
Sept. 17: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Latino Business Alliance will gather to recognize National Hispanic Heritage Month with a celebration, awards and networking reception 5:30- 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17 at the Centre.
Sept. 17: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
