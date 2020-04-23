Facebook Offering Small Business Grant Program

Faceboook knows that your business may be experiencing disruptions resulting from the global outbreak of COVID-19. They are offering $100M in cash grants and ad credits to help during this challenging time.

This program can help keep your workforce going strong, help with your rent costs, connect with more customers and cover operational costs.

Eligibility requirements:

To be eligible to apply, your business must:

– Have between 2 and 50 employees

– Have been in business for over a year

– Have experienced challenges from COVID-19

– Be in or near a location where Facebook operates

All eligible cities in the United States are now able to submit their application.

How to Apply:

Facebook is partnering with Ureeka to administer the application process. To get started, check if grants are available in your location before proceeding to the application on the Ureeka site. See Eligible Areas and Apply.

For details about the Small Business Grants Program, you can view the program Terms and Conditions and Grant Privacy Policy.

**Deadline to apply is May 6, 2020 at 11:59 PM (EDT)**

To apply, click here.