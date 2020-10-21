Fair Oaks Ranch’s Ken Newton Wins 2020 Teacher Grant from CCU

Fair Oaks Ranch Community School teacher Ken Newton has been named a recipient of a Fall 2020 Teacher Grant from the California Credit Union.

The CCU’s annual teacher grants assist educators in funding innovative learning opportunities for their students.

Through the program, the credit union will provide 10 grants of $500 each to directly support classroom projects in Los Angeles County.

“All of these programs illustrate the amazing creativity and passion that teachers are bringing to their virtual classrooms as they adapt to engaging their students through online learning formats,” said California Credit Union CEO Steve O’Connell.

“We congratulate each of these inspiring teachers for their unique programs and are honored to support our education community,” O’Connell said. “We hope these grants will help these educators continue on with their tremendous work in creating innovative and meaningful experiences for their students.”

The credit union grants will help fund a wide variety of programs illustrating the commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities in today’s virtual learning environments.

Projects receiving grants include STEAM engineering and robotics programs, a survival book and supporting technologies and tools for virtual learning, at-home science kits, a school-wide mosaic initiative, and sensory bins for special needs students, among many others.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $125,000 in teacher grants to support classroom programs. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall.

Any full-time classroom teacher in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students.

For more information and the complete list of winners, click here.