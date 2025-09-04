Fall Classes, New Student Discounts at ARTree

Now is the perfect time to join the ARTree creative community. New students get $20 off their first class with code “NEW”, valid through Oct. 31. Spots are still available for fall classes and fun events are happening.

Whether you’re picking up a paintbrush for the first time or exploring your creative side further, ARTree has something for all ages.

Mondays

Fiber Arts (Adults), 2p

Drawing & Painting – Big Kids (8-12 yrs), 4p

Tuesdays

Acrylic Painting Techniques (Adults), 10a

Drawing & Painting – Tweens & Teens (11-14 yrs), 6p

Wednesdays

Mixed Media & Sculpture (10-14 yrs), 6p

Free Monthly Art Studios

Flutterby and Nest are free, monthly art events for all ages. Flutterby offers hands-on family art-making, while Nest provides a calm, reflective space with light guidance and meditation.

Pre-registration required.

Flutterby Open Art Studio

Free for families

First Sat. each month

Sept. 6, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nest Healing Art Studio

Free for teens and adults

First Sun. and Wed. each month

Sept. 7, 1–2 p.m.

Visit https://www.theartree.org/.

