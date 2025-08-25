header image

August 25
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Stephen Mather
‘Fall’ Means Football in the Santa Clarita Valley
| Monday, Aug 25, 2025
football-2372422_1280

We gave you a taste of Foothill League football recently. That was just to alert you that games were coming, despite the heat and the fact you still thought it was summer. But now, with September sneaking up on us, it’s time to give you the full pigskin panorama, because football is big in the Santa Clarita Valley, on every level.

 

Foothill League

There are seven local high schools in the Foothill League. The historic teams have impressive reputations, well-earned, and the newer teams are following suit. After the season’s non-league games are finished, our local legends will begin sparring for dominance. With an odd number of league teams, each week at least one of the seven teams will have a bye.

 

Valencia

The Valencia Vikings finished last football season atop the Foothill League at 6-0, though the team’s full schedule resulted in a 6-5 mark. The Vikings opened this season with a non-league home game on Aug. 22 against the Simi Valley Pioneers. Valencia won 28-7.

The Vikings will play another non-league game away against the Chaminade Eagles on Friday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. Last week Chaminade defeated Oaks Christian 42-27, so the Vikings face a stiff test.

https://www.valenciavikingsfb.com/custom_pages/154772/varsity-schedule

 

Hart

The Hart Hawks finished last season at 5-1 in the Foothill League and 8-3 overall. This year Hart opened with a non-league away game against the Birmingham Patriots on Aug. 22. Hart lost 14-24.

The Hawks will have another non-league game on Friday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. at home at College of the Canyons against the Burroughs Bears. That will be the first official game this season for the Bears, so they are a bit of an unknown.

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1yw0-ILX1O_stYSk6AaBEzYTTHlvEzlUHebxP_kJmaI8/edit?tab=t.0

 

Golden Valley

The Golden Valley Grizzlies were 4-2 in the Foothill League last year and 9-3 overall. The Grizzlies opened the non-league schedule this year away against the Westlake Warriors on Aug. 22. Golden Valley lost 14-38.

The Grizzlies next non-league game will also be away, against the Crespi Celts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29. The Celts defeated Gardena 34-0 on Aug. 22.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1o2okv1i1UFBNbMo4OfTRR4yZA30cf0N8jkqYFLBvbrQ/edit?usp=sharing

 

Castaic

Last season the Castaic Coyotes had a Foothill League record of 2-4 and an overall record of 4-6. In 2025, Castaic opened with a non-league game away against the Adelanto Saints on Aug. 22. Castaic lost 7-23.

The Castaic Coyotes will have the next non-league game on Thursday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. at home against the Calabasas Coyotes. That home game will be on the Valencia High School field. Calabasas got by Bishop Alemany on Aug. 22 by a score of 34-31.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/football/schedule/

 

West Ranch

The West Ranch Wildcats had a 2024 record of 2-4 in the Foothill League and 4-6 overall. The Wildcats had a non-league game against the tough Pacifica High Tritons in Oxnard on Friday, Aug. 22. West Ranch lost 17-59.

The Wildcats will have the next non-league game at home on Friday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. against the Bishop Diego Cardinals. That home game will be played on the Valencia High School field. Last week Bishop Diego defeated Lancaster in a close one, 42-40.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/football/schedule/

 

Saugus

In 2024 the Saugus Centurions had a Foothill League record of 1-5 and an overall record of 2-8. Saugus had a non-league home game last week against the Buena Bulldogs and won 35-16, so things are already looking better this year.

Saugus will have the next non-league game away against the Oak Park Eagles on Friday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. Oak Park lost to Agoura last week 28-45.

https://www.saugusfootball.com/2025-fall-game-schedule/

 

Canyon

Last year the Canyon Cowboys had a Foothill League record of 1-5 and an overall record of 3-7. This year Canyon had its first non-league game at home against the Charter Oak Chargers on Aug. 22. Canyon lost 7-49.

The Cowboys next non-league game will be away against the Buena Bulldogs on Friday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. As noted, Buena lost to Saugus last week, so maybe the window is open for Canyon.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/football/schedule/

 

Other Local High Schools

 

SCCS

Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals’ football had a 2024 record of 8-3 overall (4-0 Heritage League) and made it to the CIF Southern Section Eight-man Football semi-finals. Last week SCCS opened 2025 with a loss to Cornerstone Christian by a score of 12-63.

SCCS will next play at home against the Avalon Lancers at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30. That home game will be played at Santa Clarita Christian School, 27249 Luther Dr., Canyon Country, CA 91351. Avalon lost to Fresno Christian on Aug. 22 by a score of 16-49.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/santa-clarita-christian-cardinals/football/schedule/

 

Trinity

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights had an impressive 10-1 overall (5-0 in Cottonwood League) record in 2024, losing only in the CIF Southern Section Division 12 playoffs.

Trinity opened the 2025 football season against the San Fernando Tigers at home, at College of the Canyons, on Aug. 23. Trinity lost in a low-scoring defensive struggle, 6-7.

The Knights next game will be away on Friday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. against the Nordoff Rangers. Nordoff lost to Taft 17-20 on Aug. 22.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/trinity-classical-academy-knights/football/schedule/

 

 

College of the Canyons

The College of the Canyons Cougar football team had an overall record of 8-3 in 2024. In the Southern California Football Association National Division Northern League they were 5-2. The team finished the season with a win in the Jersey Mike’s Valencia Bowl, 26-21 over Mt. San Jacinto.

The Cougars will open the season with an away non-conference game against the Southwestern Jaguars on Saturday, Aug. 30 at noon. It will be the first official game in 2025 for both teams.

https://cocathletics.com/sports/fball/2025-26/schedule
