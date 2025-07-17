Fall Interns Sought for Whitesides’ California, Washington D.C. Offices

U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, is now recruiting for fall interns to serve in his Washington, D.C. and California offices. Whitesides represents the CA-27th Congressional District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

Internship applications are now open.

The goal of the internships is to provide each intern with a meaningful experience that will enhance understanding of the legislative process and the role of Congress.

“This is a great opportunity for students from our district who are interested in public service,” said Whitesides.

Intern responsibilities may include:

Answering phones

Researching legislation

Administrative work as assigned

Giving U.S. Capitol tours

Attending briefings and hearings

Assisting staff with public events

Assisting with constituent casework

Additionally, interns will have the opportunity to specialize in legislative assignments that align with their interests.

Internships in both D.C. and California run throughout the Fall, Spring and Summer semesters.

Internship applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

To be considered for an internship, please complete the application below. Please indicate whether you are applying for a Washington, D.C., or California office internship in the application. Please include a cover letter, resume and one-page writing sample at the end of this form.

To apply visit whitesides.house.gov/services/internships.

Like this: Like Loading...