Fall/Winter: Tejon Ranch Offers Outdoor Adventures

The Tejon Ranch Conservancy will offer a fall and winter season of fundraising adventures where you can explore the unique natural environment of the Conservancy property.

The Conservancy is working to preserve, enhance and restore the native biodiversity and ecosystem values of Tejon Ranch and Tehachapi Range for the benefit of California’s future generations.

At 270,000 acres, Tejon Ranch is the largest contiguous private property in California. Straddling the Tehachapi Mountains, it lies at the convergence of four of California’s 10 major ecological regions: Great Central Valley, Sierra Nevada, Mojave Desert and Southwestern California. Tejon Ranch provides the only corridor for wildlife movements between vast tracts of protected lands.’

For more information about the Tejon Ranch Conservancy and how to support its work visit www.tejonconservancy.org.

These fall/winter special events include:

Hike + Harvest Picnic

Sunday, Dec. 7, 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Join the Conservancy for a one-of-a-kind experience in special partnership with Sweet Peas Bakery, a joyful guided nature walk that ends with a cozy, rustic farm-to-table picnic you won’t soon forget.

Breathe in the crisp autumn air and soak in the vibrant colors of the season as you meander on a guided tour through scenic pathways and rich habitats. Along the way, you’ll get an insider’s look at the conservation efforts that protect this special landscape, and why your presence on the land truly matters.

After the adventure, settle in for a warm, inviting picnic where stories, laughter and good food come together. Sweet Peas Bakery will treat us to a curated spread featuring artisan cheeses, fresh seasonal fruit, charming mini bites and their signature cookies.

This is nature, community and comfort food all wrapped into one unforgettable outing.

For ticets visit www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/hike-harvest-picnic?zlinkid=c9bb70de-2e52-4fd4-8580-a55ad6870742&emailId=bed507cd-1838-4d1b-991e-675b340566c0&email=info%40scvtv.com&punctualAmounts=%5B%5D.

Afternoon Nature Photography Walk

Saturday, Dec. 13, 2:30-5 p.m.

Join the Conservancy for an inspiring afternoon of Nature Photography Walks at the beautiful Tejon Ranch, the perfect opportunity to sharpen your skills, spark your creativity and explore one of California’s most breathtaking landscapes. Whether you’re a seasoned photographer or picking up a camera for the first time, knowledgeable guides will share practical tips and techniques to help you capture the magic around you.

Bring your camera, embrace the golden afternoon light, and immerse yourself in the natural splendor of Tejon Ranch. From sweeping vistas to intimate details on the forest floor, every step offers the chance to create something extraordinary.

This special event is made possible through a generous grant from the California Arts Council and the Arts Council of Kern – come join us and turn moments into masterpieces!

Register Here

End of Year Hike – White Wolf

Saturday, Dec. 27, 8:30 a.m.-noon

Celebrate the close of the year with the Conservancy on a refreshing 3 to 4-mile hike through the peaceful blue oak woodlands and sweeping grasslands of the San Joaquin Valley. This moderate trek is the perfect way to unwind, breathe deeply and enjoy the incredible diversity of plants and wildlife that make this landscape so special.

As you wander through rolling terrain and quiet groves, you’ll have the chance to reflect on the year behind you while soaking in panoramic views and crisp winter air. It’s a beautiful blend of movement, mindfulness and nature at its finest.

Be sure to bring plenty of water, wear comfortable shoes and consider packing a camera, the vistas along the way are truly worth capturing.

Come end the year on a high note with the Conservancy.

Register Here

