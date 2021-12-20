header image

1892 - Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story]
Famed Cartoonist, CDPH Partner to Boost Vaccine Rate Among Latinos
| Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Lalo Alcaraz

Cartoonist Lalo Alcarez. Photo credit: IMDB.

SACRAMENTO – Celebrated cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz is partnering with the California Department of Public Health to develop artwork for social media encouraging Latinos to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this holiday season.

The Los Angeles-based artist is best known for his contributions as a cultural consultant for “The Casagrandes” on Nickelodeon and the 2017 Pixar movie, “Coco.” He is also the creator of the nationally syndicated comic strip, “La Cucaracha.”

During the pandemic, Alcaraz has used his talents to reach the Latino community by blending humor and culturally relevant themes to deliver facts about COVID-19 and vaccines. As the principal artist for CovidLatino, his art helps address pervasive vaccine hesitancy and misinformation circulating in California’s Latino communities.

“Partnerships with talented artists, like Lalo Alcaraz, ensures public health messaging continues to resonate and meet Californians from all cultures where they are,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH director and State Public Health Officer. “Lalo’s creativity is helping the state overcome pandemic fatigue and getting Californians the facts on the best steps they can take to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.”

 

CDPH’s partnership with Alcaraz is part of a comprehensive effort to reach California’s most vulnerable communities with resources and messaging to achieve higher COVID-19 vaccination rates and reduce COVID-19 hospitalization and death. Latinos make up 38.9 percent of the state’s population but 45.5 percent of COVID deaths.

“I am proud to be part of the nation’s most robust vaccination effort and to help the State of California connect with diverse communities through art,” Alcaraz said. “Art is a powerful way to build trust, convey life-saving information and empower these communities to stay protected against this deadly virus.”

While California is making tremendous progress in closing vaccination gaps among its diverse population, the state continues its focus on leading with equity. The state’s Vaccinate All 58 campaign has distributed $20 million in grants to more than 134 community-based organizations for peer-to-peer outreach, and helps support mobile vaccine clinics in Latino and Black/African American neighborhoods with low vaccination rates, and works with community leaders to complement on-the-ground efforts to reach high-risk populations across the state.

For more information on California’s vaccination efforts visit Vaccinate All 58.
