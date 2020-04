Family Feud Erupts Over Toilet Paper, Son Arrested

A family feud over toilet paper led to the arrest of a 26-year old man who allegedly punched his mother in Saugus early Monday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies responded to a residence near Mirabelle Lane and Plum Canyon Road in Saugus around 3 a.m. Monday to a call about a “family disturbance,” according to Shirley Miller, spokesperson for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The “victim and suspect are a mother and son,” Miller said in a text. “Reportedly they had an argument about toilet paper. The suspect said the victim was hiding it. (The) suspect allegedly punched the victim.”

The suspect, Adrian Yan, age 26, was arrested and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station on battery charges.