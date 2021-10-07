header image

1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
William Manly
Family of Station 81 Firefighter Killed in Shooting Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Thursday, Oct 7, 2021
Tory Carlon
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel honor the life of fallen firefighter Tory Carlon during a memorial service on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Screenshot courtesy of LACoFD.

 

The family of Tory Carlon — the firefighter killed in the Station 81 shooting in Agua Dulce earlier this year — has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the estate of the man who killed him.

Filed by Carlon’s parents, Larry and Bonnie, on Tuesday, the lawsuit requests unspecified damages for assault and battery, negligence and wrongful death following the shooting that killed their 41-year-old fire specialist son on June 1.

The lawsuit directly names the estate of Patrick Tatone, the shooter, and said the shooting stemmed from a “long standing job-related workplace dispute with (Tatone).”

The suit alleges that on the morning of the shooting, Tatone returned to their shared workplace — both men worked at the firehouse located at 8710 Sierra Highway as fire engineers, but on different shifts — following a shift change, and killed Carlon.

Investigators believe Tatone then returned to his home, and set it ablaze before then fatally turning the gun on himself.

“Defendants, Jonathan Patrick Tatone (Deceased), and DOES 1 through 200’s, conduct was so vial, base, contemptible, miserable, wretched, or loathsome that it is looked down upon and despised by ordinary decent people,” the lawsuit reads.

The actual names of “Does” listed were not explicitly stated, as according to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs are still attempting to identify all those who were “performing acts within the course and scope of their authority and employment” and should be held responsible.

The killing of Carlon resulted in a widespread period of mourning and remembrance throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. His daughter, a senior at Saugus High School at the time of the shooting, was escorted into her graduation ceremony at College of the Canyons on June 3 by hundreds of her father’s former colleagues.

A candlelight vigil was held in Agua Dulce on the same day as the shooting, and a large procession of first responders attended a flag ceremony honoring the fallen firefighter at Station 131 in Palmdale on June 15.

“This loss is extremely heartbreaking and tough, but also what remains in the hearts of many of us is Tory and how fondly we remember him for the man that he was,” Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said during the memorial service held at the Forum in Inglewood June 17.

The complaint filed this week lists three causes of action that would cover the medical, legal and emotional loss suffered by the Carlon family, the complaint reads. A previous creditors claim for $40 million was made by the family against the Tatone estate, but was ultimately shut down on Sept. 7 by the defendants.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials were unavailable to comment on the lawsuit as of the publication of this story.

Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Vaccination Verification Begins; SCV Cases Total 36,240
Thursday, Oct 7, 2021
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Vaccination Verification Begins; SCV Cases Total 36,240
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 28 new deaths and 1,222 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,240 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Some SCV Businesses Prepare for Vaccine, Negative Test Requirements
Thursday, Oct 7, 2021
Some SCV Businesses Prepare for Vaccine, Negative Test Requirements
Bars, wineries, breweries, night clubs and lounges are among some of the local businesses now required to ask patrons to show they’re vaccinated or have had a negative COVID-19 test as of Thursday.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6:00 p.m.
Oct. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
L.A. County Celebrating International Artist Day with ‘Pawcasso Day’
Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control will have an exciting event coming up that you do not want to miss.
L.A. County Celebrating International Artist Day with ‘Pawcasso Day’
COC Hosting 2021 Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Month Virtually
In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, College of the Canyons will host the 2021 Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Cultural Journey virtually from Monday, Oct. 11 - Friday, Oct. 15.  
COC Hosting 2021 Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Month Virtually
Santa Clarita Increases Frequency of Street Sweeping
The city of Santa Clarita increased the frequency of street sweeping throughout all residential areas of the City this month.
Santa Clarita Increases Frequency of Street Sweeping
VIA Hosting Virtual Panel Discussion About Current Supply Chain Chaos
The supply chain to the United States and around the world is in critical condition. From manufacturing to manpower to logistics, the system can't keep up with demand.
VIA Hosting Virtual Panel Discussion About Current Supply Chain Chaos
Hart District Parents Voice Concern Over Public Health Orders
On the same day a letter was sent to them arguing that masks and vaccines lead to “child abuse” and discrimination, William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members heard from a group of parents Wednesday night criticizing the district’s adherence to public health orders from the state.
Hart District Parents Voice Concern Over Public Health Orders
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
William Manly
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccination Proof For Bars and More Begins Thursday; Cases Total 36,172 in SCV
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,479 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,172 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital confirming one additional death.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccination Proof For Bars and More Begins Thursday; Cases Total 36,172 in SCV
SCVTV to Air ‘Finding Art’ TV Marathons for Artober Celebration
SCVTV’s “Finding Art” production team is thrilled to announce weekly TV marathons on Wednesday for the month of October.
SCVTV to Air ‘Finding Art’ TV Marathons for Artober Celebration
City To Showcase Ideas For Old Town Newhall Specific Plan
The city of Santa Clarita will host a discussion at the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. that follows up on feedback received at a walking tour held by the City in June 2021.
City To Showcase Ideas For Old Town Newhall Specific Plan
County Allocates $5m To Combat Illegal Cannabis Grow And Dispensaries
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors approved nearly $5 million to address the illegal cannabis grow operations springing up in the Antelope Valley and the illegal dispensaries opening countywide.
County Allocates $5m To Combat Illegal Cannabis Grow And Dispensaries
City Offers Fire Prevention Tips To Keep Santa Clarita Safe
We love to keep our landscaping looking it’s best – whether you are trimming grass, pruning branches or maintaining a home garden, neat landscaping adds value to a sustainable lifestyle.
City Offers Fire Prevention Tips To Keep Santa Clarita Safe
Investigators Still Collecting Evidence, Conducting Interviews In death Of 2-Month-OId
Investigators said on Tuesday that they were continuing to conduct interviews and collect evidence in the death of a 2-month-old Canyon Country baby, but the preliminary autopsy results have been placed under security hold.  
Investigators Still Collecting Evidence, Conducting Interviews In death Of 2-Month-OId
$39.3B Final Budget For 2021-22 Approved By County Supes
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $39.3 billion final budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
$39.3B Final Budget For 2021-22 Approved By County Supes
Collision Near Shopping Center Draws Firefighter Response
A traffic collision was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday involving a truck rolling on its side, according to Fire Department spokesman Johnathan Matheny.  
Collision Near Shopping Center Draws Firefighter Response
Today in SCV History (Oct. 6)
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Awarded Grant From the Office of Traffic Safety
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will roll out a police traffic services program to deter dangerous and illegal driving behaviors that increase the risk of crashes in the community.
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Awarded Grant From the Office of Traffic Safety
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Continues to See Downward Trend in Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths; Cases Total 36,108 in SCV
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 35 new deaths and 964 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,108 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Continues to See Downward Trend in Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths; Cases Total 36,108 in SCV
Flair Cleaners Announces 3rd Annual Cancer Fundraiser
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaners, announced its 3rd Annual Cancer Fundraiser, which will take place throughout the month of October.
Flair Cleaners Announces 3rd Annual Cancer Fundraiser
Justice Department Commemorates National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
The Justice Department joins law enforcement partners, victim services professionals, advocates and communities across the country in observing October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and announces more than $476 million in Office on Violence Against Women grants.
Justice Department Commemorates National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Chamber Announces Nominations to Honor Local Veterans at Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’ Luncheon Now Open
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, announced nominations are officially open for their in-person "Salute to Patriots" event.
Chamber Announces Nominations to Honor Local Veterans at Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’ Luncheon Now Open
