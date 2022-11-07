Family Promise Announces Board Member Update

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley is pleased to announce the following board member update.

Jason Lane was elected to be the board’s vice president. Lane is a financial advisor with Vance Wealth and is actively involved in his church and community. He believes family comes first and that the SCV community can work together to empower all families by giving them a hand up, not a handout. He previously served on the board of Single Mothers Outreach. His family has lived in Santa Clarita since 2005.

Cindy Marks and her family have been volunteering with Family Promise since 2009, shortly after they moved to SCV. She participated in FP Holiday events, served families who spent nights at Valencia UMC, and helped furnish the transitional house and Resource Center, and with her husband, Dirk, supported Box City events in various ways. Marks is a strong believer in Family Promise’s mission. She especially appreciates their work helping families avoid homelessness using donated resources and diversion. She is a business owner with Photo Coach that helps busy people save and organize their photos and family memories and share them in meaningful ways. She is looking forward to being part of an organization that changes painful stories into ones of hope and success.

Kevin Petrie is a retired Chief Supply Chain Officer from Nestle and travelled to 66 countries during his career. He has lived in Santa Clarita several times since 1997 and retired here in 2020. Petrie served on the board of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cleveland. He has a passion for supporting his local community, and loves spending time with his family, travel, and golf. He will lead and will lead our board’s sub- committee on development and fundraising.

Renée Roqué is a local realtor and serves on and/or leads various realtor associations and committees. She served a decade as Family Promise’s Church Coordinator at His Way Church, as well as a Youth Leader, Church Administrator and for eight years as Afternoon Commander of Awana’s at Grace Baptist. Renée serves as the Housing Chair for the city of Santa Clarita’s Homeless Taskforce. She believes in giving back to her community, is excited to serve as a board member, and will lead the board’s sub- committee on programs and the new resource center.

Monica Holmes joined the staff in April as the case manager. She has been working in homeless services in the San Fernando Valley through various agencies for the past 8 years. She has an unwavering passion to serve the underserved and connect them to resources that are supportive and effective. She is excited to bring the relationships she’s gained while working with SPA 2 service providers to families served by Family Promise.

Lisette Martinez serves as the social work intern for 2022-3. Martinez has been working with children and families as a preschool teacher for over eight years in SCV. She is completing her Bachelor’s in Social Work at the University of Massachusetts Global (formerly Brandman).

The staff is led by Dr. Roché Vermaak, the executive director of Development rvermaak@familypromisescv.org and Rachel Rieckhoff, the executive director of Programs rachel@familypromisescv.org.

For more information about Family Promise of SCV, visit https://www.familypromisescv.org/.

