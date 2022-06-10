Family Promise Inaugural Gala Raises $370,000 to Benefit Capital Campaign

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley raised $370,000 at its inaugural Building Hope, Celebrating Community Gala. The event, held May 14, hosted 250 guests.

The fundraiser will benefit the nonprofit’s Building Hope: Our Family Promise capital campaign to fund the new Family Resource Center and Transitional Housing building project.

The VIP reception, gala and auction was held at the Canyon Country Community Center and grossed more than $370,000 through sponsorships, auction and paddle raise pledges, making it Family Promise’s most successful event ever.

“The Santa Clarita Valley community truly stepped up for Family Promise,” said Executive Director, Dr. Roché Vermaak. “We have been immensely fortunate over the years to be able to count on the generosity of our community. To have many of our supporters and local businesses join us in this celebration was a moving experience.”

The gala featured honorees Terry and Larry Comp, founders of Family Promise of SCV and Lance and Sadie Williams, owners of Williams Homes, for their unwavering support of the mission of Family Promise.

“We are honored to call these stalwarts of Santa Clarita our friends, and we are grateful to them for their leadership and commitment to the work of the agency, supporting families in crisis facing homelessness,” said Lance O’Keefe, Board President of Family Promise.

The highlight of the evening which brought attendees to their feet in resounding applause and cheers was the announcement made by Lance Williams that he and his wife, Sadie, pledged a $250,000 donation toward the new building.

“A few years ago, Laurie Ender, past Board President of Family Promise and former Mayor of Santa Clarita, called me about a project with Family Promise,” said Lance Williams. “I told her, let’s go build something for Family Promise. We are builders, it’s what we do, we just felt it’s absolutely the right thing to do.”

The facility will be built on land was donated by the City of Santa Clarita. Family Promise has raised and has commitments of $1,580,500 of the $2.1 million required.

“The Williams Homes’ team is leading the build, in partnership with HomeAid Los Angeles. Williams Homes and their sub-contractors will provide significant in-kind support to cover approximately 30% of the $3 million costs for the building project,” said Vermaak.

The new facility will be located at 23652 Newhall Ave., in Newhall and is scheduled to be completed in 2023. The Building Hope: Our Family Promise Family Resource Center and Transitional Housing facility will serve families facing homelessness and provide innovative programs and strategies that will help them find housing and remain stably housed in the future, as well as four transitional housing units.

For additional information about the Building Hope: Our Family Promise project and how you can support the Capital Campaign, contact Vermaak at contact@familypromisescv.org.

You can donate online at Family Promise Donations.

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization serving homeless families in the Santa Clarita Valley area by meeting their immediate needs for shelter and meals, while providing comprehensive support and case management services. For more information visit Family Promise.

Williams Homes is a trusted local home builder, featuring a team with more than 100 years combined experience in the building industry, providing beautiful new homes for sale in Southern California. Visit Williams Homes.

HomeAid Los Angeles is a leading national non-profit provider of housing for homeless families and individuals. The organization builds and renovates multi-unit shelters for organizations helping the homeless rebuild their lives. HomeAid Los Angeles, a 501c charity sponsored by the Building Industry Association of Los Angeles/Ventura. Visit HomeAid Los Angeles.

