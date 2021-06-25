header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
88°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 25
1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in L.A. County; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Family Promise Looks Back on 10 Years Helping Homeless Families
| Friday, Jun 25, 2021
Residents from left, Lisa Reyes, Sandra and Matthew Beardsley and their children Grayson, 8 weeks, and Wyatt, 2, look on as Benny Galan, left, is photographed by Roche' Vermaak, right, Executive Director of Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley as he blows out the candles on his tenth birthday cake at the Family Promise home in Castaic on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, a nonprofit dedicated to serving local homeless families, celebrated its 10-year anniversary this month.

Since opening in 2011, the organization, its leaders, volunteers and donors have worked together to help change the lives of countless homeless families.

Family Promise began in New Jersey in 1986 when a group of community faith leaders came together to address the growing concern of family homelessness in their community.

Volunteer Karen Olson led the group in creating a plan to not only feed, but also house homeless families at the local congregations, creating the Interfaith Hospitality Network, which was later named Family Promise, in 1988.

In 2009, Terry and Larry Comp gathered faith leaders and community members to launch a Family Promise in the SCV, with the first families receiving shelter in June 2011.

Family Promise volunteers shop for groceries for local homeless families. Courtesy

Families have continued to be housed at local congregations and in motels since then, through 30-, 60- or 90-day stays — until the pandemic hit, closing congregations indefinitely, forcing the organization to pivot to continue serving homeless families.

In July 2020, a generous donor allowed Family Promise to purchase a transitional house, allowing the organization to continue its program, providing both shelter and case management services.

From June 2011 to March 2020, 113 families and 371 people took shelter at local congregations, while 84 families, including 278 people and five unborn children, have taken shelter in local motels for 373 nights since 2015.

While the pandemic halted congregation sheltering efforts, 12 families, or 38 people, spent 86 nights in motels, and the transitional house has provided 2,065 beds over the course of 733 nights, housing a total of 28 people since mid-September, with seven of the eight families graduating from the program.

Family Promise has also continued paying utilities, internet, supplies, food, toiletries, child care, transportation, gas and rent, among other things, for families in need and has remained committed to serving and assisting those families in meeting their three goals: finding work, saving money and finding permanent housing, according to Roché Vermaak, executive director.

Rachel Rieckhoff, Program Manager of Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, walks into a bedroom converted to a children’s study and play room in the 2800 square foot Family Promise home in Castaic on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Family Promise has continued to grow and meet the changing needs of the homeless families in our community,” said board President Lance O’Keefe.

Earlier this month, the Santa Clarita Planning Commission unanimously approved plans for Family Promise’s new transitional house, which is set to comprise five single-story apartment units for low-income families with children in Newhall.

The organization has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita, Williams Homes and HomeAid Los Angeles for the project, set to consist of a dedicated resource center and four affordable housing units for low-income and homeless families with children in Newhall, allowing these families to stay for a longer period of time after they’ve graduated the program.

“We are immensely grateful to both the city of Santa Clarita and Williams Homes for the opportunity to have four working families stay in the future housing units for three to nine months while they save money to afford their own permanent housing,” added Laurie Ender, past board president. “Staying in our transitional house for 30 to 90 days is a good start to saving money, but to afford a security deposit and a few months’ rent takes longer to save. This project illustrates our community’s ongoing commitment to help their neighbors who are most in need.”

Transitional housing has become virtually nonexistent, as the pandemic has used up much of the funding, making this a vital resource to the SCV, according to Vermaak.

“This will afford working families the opportunity to continue to save and build up a nest egg to get permanent housing,” Vermaak added.

A family graduates from Family Promise’s transitional housing program in June 2021. Courtesy

With case management services set to continue, families are expected to receive financial training and assistance, as well as both medical and psychological treatment to address past traumas.

“We see both adults and children alike struggling with trauma from being homeless,” Vermaak said, adding that Family Promise works with the L.A. County and Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers for mental health services. “It offers families an opportunity to know they are going to be housed … and that the trauma stops right now because there’s a future for them.”

The program’s resource center is also set to help families with systemic issues, such as unhealthy eating, not only providing them with groceries and meals, but also teaching them how to cook and eat healthy, as well as sufficient office space to allow for a place where both children and parents can come and work with consistent WiFi and volunteers to help tutor.

While a large portion of the costs to build the Family Promise House and Resource Center are expected to be donated by Williams Homes and the building community, the organization needs to raise an additional $1.6 million to complete the project.

Family Promise is calling on the community, businesses and congregations to help them raise the capital and help provide a lasting solution for homeless families in the SCV.

For more information on Family Promise, visit familypromise.org, email contact@familypromisescv.org or call 661-251-2867.

Residents Julia Reyes, left, and mother Lisa Reyes cut the cake for Benny Galan, right, as he celebrates his tenth birthday in kitchen of the Family Promise home in Castaic on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Family Promise Looks Back on 10 Years Helping Homeless Families

Family Promise Looks Back on 10 Years Helping Homeless Families
Friday, Jun 25, 2021
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, a nonprofit dedicated to serving local homeless families, celebrated its 10-year anniversary this month.
FULL STORY...

Fostering Youth Independence Honors Volunteers, Foster Youth at ‘Celebration of Everything’

Fostering Youth Independence Honors Volunteers, Foster Youth at ‘Celebration of Everything’
Thursday, Jun 24, 2021
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence held a “Celebration of Everything,” re-introducing its annual volunteer appreciation event which had been postponed because of the pandemic, and also celebrating its graduating foster youth.
FULL STORY...

SCV Chili Cook-Off Returns Oct. 28 With Halloween Theme

SCV Chili Cook-Off Returns Oct. 28 With Halloween Theme
Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021
The summer will be over but the eighth annual SCV Chili-Cook Off will heat up the fall with a Halloween Theme competition, to raise money for local charities.
FULL STORY...

SCV Education Foundation Announces 2021 Scholarship Winners

SCV Education Foundation Announces 2021 Scholarship Winners
Thursday, Jun 17, 2021
The SCV Education Foundation awarded six Hart High School District seniors $10,000 scholarships.
FULL STORY...

“Cars Under The Stars” Debuts In July

“Cars Under The Stars” Debuts In July
Wednesday, Jun 16, 2021
The first annual "Cars Under the Stars" is coming to The Westfield Town Center for the benefit of the WiSh foundation. 
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Supervisors Respond to Judge’s County Measure Ruling
A judge has ruled that Measure J — a county measure that would divert funds to alternatives to incarceration — is unconstitutional, and county supervisors said this week they will continue to pursue the measure’s goals even without Measure J becoming law.
Supervisors Respond to Judge’s County Measure Ruling
Family Promise Looks Back on 10 Years Helping Homeless Families
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, a nonprofit dedicated to serving local homeless families, celebrated its 10-year anniversary this month.
Family Promise Looks Back on 10 Years Helping Homeless Families
Metro Allocates $9.57M for SCV Street Improvements
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority allocated $9.57 million to the city of Santa Clarita Thursday morning for street improvements.
Metro Allocates $9.57M for SCV Street Improvements
Today in SCV History (June 25)
1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in L.A. County; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,173; L.A. County Tracking Variants
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 10 new deaths and 314 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,173 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,173; L.A. County Tracking Variants
Fostering Youth Independence Honors Volunteers, Foster Youth at ‘Celebration of Everything’
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence held a “Celebration of Everything,” re-introducing its annual volunteer appreciation event which had been postponed because of the pandemic, and also celebrating its graduating foster youth.
Fostering Youth Independence Honors Volunteers, Foster Youth at ‘Celebration of Everything’
Artist Phung Huynh Named Creative Strategist for County’s Immigrant Affairs Office
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is honored to welcome celebrated artist Phung Huynh to the department as Creative Strategist for the Office of Immigrant Affairs as part of the Creative Strategist Program administered by the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture.
Artist Phung Huynh Named Creative Strategist for County’s Immigrant Affairs Office
Logix Makes Forbes List of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021
Logix Federal Credit Union announced Thursday that, for the fourth consecutive year, it has been awarded on the Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021.
Logix Makes Forbes List of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021
West Ranch’s Cory Cofield, Andrew Meadow Earn First-Team All-League Honors
While the pandemic-shortened season might not have been perfect, West Ranch boys basketball’s 10-0 record was flawless, with a run that also earned a couple of all-league honors for the team’s biggest contributors.
West Ranch’s Cory Cofield, Andrew Meadow Earn First-Team All-League Honors
Registration for 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon Opens July 1
The Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, returns for its 25th iteration on the streets and trails of Santa Clarita on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Registration for 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon Opens July 1
Hart Baseball Advances to Second-Round in State Playoffs
The Hart High baseball season continues for another day as the Indians won their road playoff matchup against the Arroyo Grande Eagles on Tuesday.
Hart Baseball Advances to Second-Round in State Playoffs
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Warning for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast for Saturday, June 26 - Tuesday, June 29.
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Warning for SCV
City Accepting Applications for Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commissioner
The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging interested and qualified residents to apply for an open commissioner position available on the City’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. The term will expire on December 31, 2022.
City Accepting Applications for Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commissioner
TMU’s Byron Smith Goes Pro
Byron Smith's baseball career appeared to end on a high note, after he was named to both the All-Golden State Athletic Conference and GSAC Gold Glove Teams as a senior.
TMU’s Byron Smith Goes Pro
Interstate 210 Closure Expected to Cause Weekend Traffic Delays
Commuters should expect traffic delays in the Newhall Pass over the weekend, as Interstate 210 is set to be fully closed.
Interstate 210 Closure Expected to Cause Weekend Traffic Delays
Live Audience Returns to City Council Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council was excited to greet a live audience Tuesday evening at its first in-person regular meeting since March 2020, when state health orders pushed public meetings online.
Live Audience Returns to City Council Meeting
Today in SCV History (June 24)
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Heritage Junction [story]
Saugus Train Station
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,153; Cases Remain Low In Those Experiencing Homelessness
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 11 new deaths and 260 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,153 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,153; Cases Remain Low In Those Experiencing Homelessness
County Supervisors Appoint First Youth Commissioners
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have appointed the first five Youth Commissioners to join Los Angeles County's first-ever Youth Commission.
County Supervisors Appoint First Youth Commissioners
SCV Chili Cook-Off Returns Oct. 28 With Halloween Theme
The summer will be over but the eighth annual SCV Chili-Cook Off will heat up the fall with a Halloween Theme competition, to raise money for local charities.
SCV Chili Cook-Off Returns Oct. 28 With Halloween Theme
Live Theatre Returns With Phoenix Festival
With pandemic restrictions lifted live theater performances are returning with this years Phoenix Festival.
Live Theatre Returns With Phoenix Festival
City Opposes State Plan To Move Juvenile, Young Adult Offenders To Saugus
The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday to oppose a state-appointed committee’s decision to move juvenile offenders to Camp Joseph Scott and Camp Kenyon Scudder in Saugus.
City Opposes State Plan To Move Juvenile, Young Adult Offenders To Saugus
Hart Board Approves Budget, Faces $8.9 Mil. Deficit
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board approved a budget for the 2021-22 school year last week that details an $8.9 million deficit for the district.  
Hart Board Approves Budget, Faces $8.9 Mil. Deficit
%d bloggers like this: