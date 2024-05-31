Family Promise of SCV Awarded $15,000 Grant

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley was recently awarded a $15,000 grant from Clayton and Family Promise National to help ensure families in the SCV receive the support they need to remain safely housed.

The grant is a portion of the $1.3 million that Clayton and Family Promise National are dispersing to the Family Promise network nationwide.

The funds are a result of the recently announced partnership extension between Family Promise and Clayton, a home builder. A Future Begins at Home, the program that arose from the collaboration, focuses on helping families who face homelessness remain in their homes and quickly regain stability.

“In February 2021, we started assisting families with their rent to remain housed and not become homeless or move into new housing to exit homelessness. Assisting 34 families with 49 months of rent costing $51,578 proved to be a great investment in preventing and ending homelessness,” said Roché Vermaak Family Promise of SCV executive director.

Family Promise of SCV was founded in 2010. It held a ceremonial groundbreaking on Nov. 1, 2021 to build a resource center and four interim housing units for families experiencing homelessness.

Family Promise SCV partnered with local builder Williams Homes on the 2,700-sq ft resource center and the four 815-sq ft affordable housing units on land donated by the city of Santa Clarita.

The center will feature an emergency overnight unit and four affordable housing units to provide housing and case management services to families and pregnant women experiencing homelessness in Santa Clarita Valley.

To learn more about Family Promise of SCV visit familypromisescv.org.

To view a video of the project’s recent framewalk held in April visit https://scvtv.com/2024/04/24/family-promise-scv-showcases-resource-center-interim-housing-progress-in-frame-walk-event.

