Family Promise of SCV Launches ‘Building Hope’ Fundraiser

February is “For the Love of Family” month at Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, a nonprofit organization serving homeless families in the Santa Clarita Valley area. The agency has launched the Building Hope Paver Dedication Project and invites the community to join the effort to build a path towards keeping families together by supporting the Building Hope: Family Promise Center with customized brick and paver commemorations.

Supporters can pay tribute to their family, business, friends, pets, or an in-memoriam dedication with a Building Hope paver. Funds raised with the bricks and pavers engraved with supporters’ words of remembrance will help fund the Building Hope: Family Promise Center and critical programs.

On Nov. 1, 2021, Family Promise of SCV and Williams Homes ceremonially broke ground for the new Building Hope: Our Family Promise 2,700-sq.ft. resource center and four 815-sq.ft. affordable housing units on land donated by the city of Santa Clarita located at 23652 Newhall Ave.

Williams Homes, a local home builder, in collaboration with HomeAid Los Angeles, have partnered with Family Promise of SCV to build the new resource center which will feature an emergency overnight unit and four affordable housing units to provide housing and case management services to families and pregnant women experiencing homelessness in the SCV.

“The Paver Project is an important step towards strengthening the foundations of the children and families we serve,” shared Dr. Roché Vermaak, Executive Director of Family Promise of SCV. “This is a unique opportunity for the community, quite literally, a brick-by-brick effort to be part of a wonderful legacy of hope, for the love of family. It’s truly the best Valentine’s Day gift.”

For additional information about the Building Hope Dedication Paver Project visit Family Promise of SCV.

To learn how you can support the Capital Campaign, contact: Dr. Roché Vermaak at contact@familypromisescv.org

Family Promise of SCV is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization serving homeless families in the Santa Clarita Valley area by meeting their immediate needs for shelter and meals, while providing comprehensive support and case management services. Visit: Family Promise.

Williams Homes is a trusted local home builder, featuring a team with more than 100 years combined experience in the building industry, providing beautiful new homes for sale in Southern California. For more information about Williams Homes visit: Williams Homes.

HomeAid Los Angeles is a leading national nonprofit provider of housing for homeless families and individuals. The organization builds and renovates multi-unit shelters for organizations helping the homeless rebuild their lives. HomeAid Los Angeles, a 501c charity sponsored by the Building Industry Association of Los Angeles/Ventura. Visit: HomeAid.

