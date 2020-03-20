[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 19
1875, 1:35PM - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez hanged in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Family Promise Postpones A Taste of Hope; Donations Being Accepted
| Thursday, Mar 19, 2020

Family PromiseFamily Promise, a nonprofit serving homeless families in the Santa Clarita Valley, has postponed A Taste of Hope. The organization released the following statement:

Because we share your concerns about safeguarding the health and wellness of our community, we have decided to postpone A Taste of Hope until a later date.

However, this event would have been a great day and a fantastic fundraiser for Family Promise. Would you consider making a donation to help us make up the budget deficit this will create for us?

Your support of the work we do every day to provide hope and services to our homeless children and their families makes all the difference in the world.

Thank you!

To donate, click here.

To visit the website or for more information, click here.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Family Promise Postpones A Taste of Hope; Donations Being Accepted

Family Promise Postpones A Taste of Hope; Donations Being Accepted
Thursday, Mar 19, 2020
Family Promise, a nonprofit serving homeless families in the Santa Clarita Valley, has postponed A Taste of Hope.
READ MORE...

Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2020

Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2020
Tuesday, Mar 3, 2020
From sports fields and swimming pools, to dog parks and play areas – the city of Santa Clarita has 34 parks available for activities, organized sports, picnics, gatherings and simply enjoying the picturesque natural environment our City offers.
READ MORE...

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – March 2020

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – March 2020
Tuesday, Mar 3, 2020
A Mayan god of death, 1920s jazz music, a quest for revenge, memories of revolution, a twist on the classic Cinderella story, myths and magic all come together in this year’s One Story One City program at the Santa Clarita Public Library.
READ MORE...

Beware of Outside Interests | Commentary by Stephen C. Petzold

Beware of Outside Interests | Commentary by Stephen C. Petzold
Thursday, Feb 27, 2020
The trustees and superintendent of the Sulphur Springs School District desperately want to mislead voters into believing that their proposed general obligation bond, Measure US, is a grassroots effort. But who really manages and supports the financing of Measure US?
READ MORE...

City Manager: Santa Clarita in Good Financial Standing

City Manager: Santa Clarita in Good Financial Standing
Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020
While many cities in the Golden State are dealing with the struggle of funding pension and other post-employment benefits, Santa Clarita remains in good financial standing, and that is not by accident.
READ MORE...

Mayor Smyth’s February Message: ‘Healing as a Community’

Mayor Smyth’s February Message: ‘Healing as a Community’
Monday, Feb 3, 2020
The month of February is marked with valentines, candy hearts and celebrations of love. Here in Santa Clarita, our hearts are still healing from the events of November 14, 2019.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Fourth, Fifth COVID-19 Case Confirmed in SCV
Two additional COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley were confirmed Thursday afternoon bringing the citywide total to five, according to to Los Angeles County Public Health officials.
Fourth, Fifth COVID-19 Case Confirmed in SCV
Family Promise Postpones A Taste of Hope; Donations Being Accepted
Family Promise, a nonprofit serving homeless families in the Santa Clarita Valley, has postponed A Taste of Hope.
Family Promise Postpones A Taste of Hope; Donations Being Accepted
‘Wine on the Roof’ Postponed
In order to put our community's health and safety first and adhere to new gathering size mandates, WiSH is announcing the decision to postpone Wine on the Roof 2020, previously scheduled for Saturday, May 14.
‘Wine on the Roof’ Postponed
Consumer Affairs Investigation Near Cinema Drive Not Related to COVID-19
Officials with the California Department of Consumer Affairs are conducting an investigation near the corner of Cinema Drive and Railroad Avenue.
Consumer Affairs Investigation Near Cinema Drive Not Related to COVID-19
‘Life Could Be a Dream’ Rescheduled to Run July 12-26
Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation recently cast their upcoming production of “Life Could Be A Dream,” a musical romp through the ‘60s by Roger Bean that takes the stage at Newhall Family Theatre in July.
‘Life Could Be a Dream’ Rescheduled to Run July 12-26
Taste of the Town Rescheduled to June 14
Child & Family Center's annual fundraiser, "Taste of the Town," has been rescheduled to June 14.
Taste of the Town Rescheduled to June 14
Traffic Courts to Continue Time-Sensitive Cases
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile announced that effective Friday, March 20, all Traffic and Non-Traffic Infraction court hearings, including trials, arraignments and other Infraction appearances, scheduled between March 17 to April 16, will be continued for at least 30 days under the emergency order he issued in response to COVID-19-related impacts on Trial Court operations.
Traffic Courts to Continue Time-Sensitive Cases
U.S. Naval Ships Comfort, Mercy Being Deployed to Assist with Acute Patient Care
Two Navy hospital ships will be part of the Defense Department's response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pentagon's chief spokesman said.
U.S. Naval Ships Comfort, Mercy Being Deployed to Assist with Acute Patient Care
More than 2,000 National Guard Soldiers Activated
About 2,050 National Guard soldiers and airmen in 27 states have been activated to support COVID-19 response efforts, the chief of the National Guard Bureau said.
More than 2,000 National Guard Soldiers Activated
California Thursday: 77 New Cases, 675 Total
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19.
California Thursday: 77 New Cases, 675 Total
One-Stop Coronavirus Resource Website Now Available
State Sen. Scott Wilk, released information Thursday on a new, one-stop resource for COVID-19:
One-Stop Coronavirus Resource Website Now Available
County Temporarily Suspends Visitation at Juvenile Halls, Treatment Facilities
The Los Angeles County Probation Department’s Mission to “Rebuild Lives and Provide for Healthier and Safer Communities,” also includes taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus
County Temporarily Suspends Visitation at Juvenile Halls, Treatment Facilities
SCAA Closes Gallery; Cancels Events
The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) is following current guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and has decided to close its doors and cancel upcoming events.
SCAA Closes Gallery; Cancels Events
DMV Cancels Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests; In-Office Services Now Appointment Only
The California Department of Motor Vehicles  announced Wednesday the following actions it is taking to protect the health and safety of our customers and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.
DMV Cancels Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests; In-Office Services Now Appointment Only
Missing Acton Woman Found Dead
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Person Unit is advising that at-risk missing person Karen Anne Habibi has been found deceased. The cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.
Missing Acton Woman Found Dead
Today in SCV History (March 19)
1875, 1:35PM - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez hanged in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
LA County Military & Veterans Affairs to Provide Services Remotely
Following guidance from state and local health officials to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 and to encourage social distancing, all Los Angeles County Military & Veterans Affairs locations will be closed for business until further notice.
LA County Military & Veterans Affairs to Provide Services Remotely
How to File for Unemployment, Disability, Family Leave
With thousands of Los Angeles County residents suddenly unemployed or underemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county Department of Public Social Services is providing the financial resources listed below to help those experiencing financial challenges:
How to File for Unemployment, Disability, Family Leave
COC’s College Services Transition to Remote Delivery
To protect the health and safety of its campus community, College of the Canyons is converting its in-person college services to remote delivery, a process expected to be completed by March 20.
COC’s College Services Transition to Remote Delivery
Trump Signs Massive Coronavirus COVID-19 Response Bill
The Senate voted Wednesday to send a House-approved bill covering free COVID-19 testing and paid sick leave to President Donald Trump’s desk, and he promptly signed it into law.
Trump Signs Massive Coronavirus COVID-19 Response Bill
Study Finds ‘Silent Transmission’ of COVID-19 by People Without Symptoms
A new study of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in China has found what a Texas university describes as the strongest evidence yet of silent transmission - that people are spreading the new virus and the disease it causes before they ever show symptoms.
Study Finds ‘Silent Transmission’ of COVID-19 by People Without Symptoms
COC Foundation Sets Up Emergency Fund for Students
The College of the Canyons Foundation has set up an emergency fund for students in need, Chief Operating Officer Cathy Ritz said in her note of support to members of the COC community on Wednesday.
COC Foundation Sets Up Emergency Fund for Students
City Council to Consider Switching to District-Based Election
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a resolution declaring its intention to transition from an at-large to a district-based election system at a special meeting on Thursday, March 19, at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
City Council to Consider Switching to District-Based Election
%d bloggers like this: