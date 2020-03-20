Family Promise Postpones A Taste of Hope; Donations Being Accepted

Family Promise, a nonprofit serving homeless families in the Santa Clarita Valley, has postponed A Taste of Hope. The organization released the following statement:

Because we share your concerns about safeguarding the health and wellness of our community, we have decided to postpone A Taste of Hope until a later date.

However, this event would have been a great day and a fantastic fundraiser for Family Promise. Would you consider making a donation to help us make up the budget deficit this will create for us?

Your support of the work we do every day to provide hope and services to our homeless children and their families makes all the difference in the world.

Thank you!

To donate, click here.

To visit the website or for more information, click here.