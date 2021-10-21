Family Promise To Break Ground On New Resource Center

Family Promise Santa Clarita in partnership with Williams Homes, And HomeAid LA, will break ground on their new local resource center.
The resource center called, Building Hope: Our Family Promise is a 2,700-sf center and four 815-sf affordable housing units on land donated by the city of Santa Clarita.
Williams Homes, a local home builder, in collaboration with HomeAid Los Angeles, have partnered with Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, to build the center, which will feature an emergency overnight unit and four affordable housing units to provide housing, and case management services to families and pregnant women experiencing homelessness in Santa Clarita Valley.
The Nov. 1 groundbreaking ceremony will take place on the lot donated by the city of Santa Clarita located at 23652 Newhall Avenue, at 11 a.m., and will mark the official launch of Family Promise’s Capital Campaign launch.
“The Williams Homes’ team will lead the build, they will provide significant in-kind support to cover approximately 30% of the $2.6 million costs for the building project,” shared Dr. Roché Vermaak, Executive Director of Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley. “Our 70% portion of the build will be roughly $1.8 million, along with $500,000 for future repairs and new program and staff costs, about $2.3 million total. We currently have $500,000 committed toward the project and expect the build to be completed in early 2023.”.
“We are proud to support Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley in their mission is to assist homeless families to exit homelessness through this building project”, said Lance Williams, Chairman and CEO of Williams Homes. “We live and work in Santa Clarita, this is our community, and we are honored to be able to give back and support the most vulnerable among us.”
State and local officials, including City of Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda, and County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and several key supporters of the project are among the invited guests expected to attend the groundbreaking ceremony.
For additional information about the Building Hope: Our Family Promise project, and how to support the Capital Campaign, please contact Dr. Roché Vermaak at contact@familypromisescv.org
After Colleen Shaffer was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1999, she decided she wanted to help others who were on the same uncertain journey she was on — so she hosted a tea party in her backyard where supporters showed up for her and on behalf of cancer patients.
Women and men gathered on top of Old Town Newhall’s parking structure Thursday for an evening of drinks and recognition of local leaders in the film industry as part of Zonta’s women’s film festival, Lunafest.
College of the Canyons freshman cross country runner Danielle Salcedo has been named the California Community College Sports Information Association (CCCSIA) Female State Athlete of the Month for September.
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita is inviting the public to join their Empower Hour by The i-5 Freedom Network, a non profit anti Human Trafficking organization, to raise awareness about this modern day slavery, what it looks like and what the community can do about it.
William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members are scheduled Wednesday night to discuss and vote on an application to receive $15 million in government funds for COVID-19 relief on campuses.
Unless they adopt a by-district election system at their next meeting, a lawsuit compelling the Santa Clarita City Council to move away from “at large” voting will be filed under the California Voting Rights Act as early as next week, a Walnut Creek attorney said on Tuesday.
The last remaining USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Firewatch Cobra Program Vietnam War-era helicopter took its final flight on Saturday as the department transitions to a new era of aerial supervision utilizing modern helicopters and implementing modern technologies like fixed-wing aircraft to service a larger landscape.
Local artist and SCAA member Richard Omura will exhibit his art at The MAIN Theater in Newhall through October 31. The show is titled “Visions of Steampunk” and will include many of his unique mixed media works.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 26 new deaths and 825 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,800 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one additional death bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 176.
Safety is always Caltrans’ top priority, and with the annual National Pedestrian Safety Month taking place in October, the department is stepping up its efforts to enhance safety and educate the public on how to keep pedestrians safe.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, is excited to announce that a series of Learn to Swim Scholarships will be made available for the Learn to Swim Program at Castaic Aquatic Center this upcoming Winter and Spring Season
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 175, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
