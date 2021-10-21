header image

October 21-22
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Family Promise To Break Ground On New Resource Center
| Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021

Family Promise SCV logoFamily Promise Santa Clarita in partnership with Williams Homes, And HomeAid LA, will break ground on their new local resource center.

The resource center called,  Building Hope: Our Family Promise is a 2,700-sf center and four 815-sf affordable housing units on land donated by the city of Santa Clarita.

Williams Homes, a local home builder, in collaboration with HomeAid Los Angeles, have partnered with Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, to build the center, which will feature an emergency overnight unit and four affordable housing units to provide housing, and case management services to families and pregnant women experiencing homelessness in Santa Clarita Valley.

The Nov. 1 groundbreaking ceremony will take place on the lot donated by the city of Santa Clarita located at 23652 Newhall Avenue, at 11 a.m., and will mark the official launch of Family Promise’s Capital Campaign launch.

“The Williams Homes’ team will lead the build, they will provide significant in-kind support to cover approximately 30% of the $2.6 million costs for the building project,” shared Dr. Roché Vermaak, Executive Director of Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley. “Our 70% portion of the build will be roughly $1.8 million, along with $500,000 for future repairs and new program and staff costs, about $2.3 million total. We currently have $500,000 committed toward the project and expect the build to be completed in early 2023.”.

“We are proud to support Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley in their mission is to assist homeless families to exit homelessness through this building project”, said Lance Williams, Chairman and CEO of Williams Homes. “We live and work in Santa Clarita, this is our community, and we are honored to be able to give back and support the most vulnerable among us.”

State and local officials, including City of Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda, and County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and several key supporters of the project are among the invited guests expected to attend the groundbreaking ceremony.

For additional information about the Building Hope: Our Family Promise project, and how to support the Capital Campaign, please contact Dr. Roché Vermaak at contact@familypromisescv.org
