Fattening the Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Today in
S.C.V. History
April 14
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
With the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) announced Tuesday the launch of enhanced foreclosure prevention services for property owners and landlords with 15 or fewer units in Los Angeles County as part of the Los Angeles County Disaster Help Center.
As coronavirus rules evolved and increased, and the threat of viral spread became ubiquitous, anxiety and stress levels escalated while dietary restrictions fizzled even for the most self-disciplined people.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 40 new deaths and 670 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new deaths. A minimum total of 196 cases have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) Tuesday to receive and administer the County’s initial allocation of $13.6 million in Community Development Block Grant Program Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds, as well as future allocations, in response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features Valencia High School's Hailey Kirsch, Class of 2020, who has committed to University of California, San Diego.
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled Tuesday six key indicators that will guide California’s thinking for when and how to modify the stay-at-home and other orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, during Child Abuse Prevention Month, $42 million new investments to protect younger Californians who are at heightened risk for abuse and mistreatment due to COVID-19.
In continued response to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak and the recent order from the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises is cancelling all voyages through June 30, 2020.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved an interim urgency ordinance to protect retail grocery, drug store and food delivery platform workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, in unincorporated L.A. County.
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver licenses expiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As Castaic resident and registered nurse Melissa Antolin drives to work at West Hills Hospital, she sees a sign that reads: “We stand ready, and we stand together.”
The city of Santa Clarita has compiled the following list of resources for residents affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic, including information on income and property taxes, eviction protection and utilities.
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plans to close Interstate 5 in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale for 36 hours from 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25, to 2:00 a.m. Monday, April 27.
Three major Bridge to Home community-based fundraisers scheduled for April and May 2020 have been cancelled due to safe social distancing guidelines. But the weekend isn’t an entire loss, thanks to the generosity of Wolf Creek Brewery and their new drive-thru service, "Socially Responsible Saturdays."
SACRAMENTO —The U.S. Department of Education has granted preliminary approval to California’s request for flexibility in using federal funds to ease the immediate impacts of COVID-19 school closures.
College of the Canyons classified staff members provided 70 Easter lunch meals for first responders at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the L.A. County Fire Department COVID-19 testing site in Santa Clarita on Sunday, April 12.
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on Monday began mailing 350,916 Vote by Mail ballots for the May 12 Congressional District 25 Special General Election.
Once California State University, Northridge professors like dance coordinator Paula Thomson processed and accepted the new reality — which took some time, she said — she went about the challenging work of redesigning dance courses for online learning.
Wednesday, May 6 is the deadline for California State University, Northridge students who are experiencing financial emergencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a MataCare Grant for the spring semester.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 25 new deaths and 239 new cases of the COVID-19 disease, the smallest increase in new cases since March 26.
Forty years ago while operating on a trauma victim who fell asleep at the wheel, I became more tired than usual despite the adrenaline rush to save a life. After completing surgery and removing the mask, I was wide awake again.
Oakmont of Valencia officials have confirmed a memory-care resident is believed to have died from COVID-19-related causes Saturday.
California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Monday announced an agreement on a shared vision for reopening their economies and controlling COVID-19 into the future.
