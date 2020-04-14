Fattening the Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

As coronavirus rules evolved and increased, and the threat of viral spread became ubiquitous, anxiety and stress levels escalated while dietary restrictions fizzled even for the most self-disciplined people.

My wife and I are very healthy: shopping organic, exercising regularly, and rarely snacking. Once we were forced to change normal activity, personal control and restrictions went to pot (no, not CBD or THC).

Added to the anxiety and stress were working at home, shopping every two weeks instead of one, and even avoiding friends and neighbors. The best thing to do: Eat.

We turned to our vices: Zingers, cookies and lots of chocolate. The stash on the coffee table in front of the TV became a source of enticement, and instead of “flattening the curve” we were “fattening the curve.”

After two weeks and noticing tighter pants and increasing weight (but of course settling into a less stressful routine), we started to exercise more, cutting out sweets. Pants fit better, and the scale decreased.

We’re now safely in it for the long run.

COVID-19 can kill you. So can anxiety and stress that go along with it.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.