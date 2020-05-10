[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others
Newhall School kids
FDA: Collect Saliva at Home, Mail It In to Get Tested
Sunday, May 10, 2020

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the first diagnostic test with the option of using home-collected saliva samples for COVID-19 testing. Specifically, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Rutgers Clinical Genomics Laboratory for their COVID-19 laboratory developed test (LDT), which had been previously added to the high complexity molecular-based LDT “umbrella” EUA, to permit testing of samples self-collected by patients at home using the Spectrum Solutions LLC SDNA-1000 Saliva Collection Device. This announcement builds on last month’s EUA for the first diagnostic test with a home-collection option, which uses a sample collected from the patient’s nose with a nasal swab and saline.

“Authorizing additional diagnostic tests with the option of at-home sample collection will continue to increase patient access to testing for COVID-19. This provides an additional option for the easy, safe and convenient collection of samples required for testing without traveling to a doctor’s office, hospital or testing site,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. “We will continue to work around the clock to support the development of accurate and reliable tests, as we have done throughout this pandemic. The FDA has authorized more than 80 COVID-19 tests and adding more options for at-home sample collection is an important advancement in diagnostic testing during this public health emergency.”

Today’s EUA for Rutgers Clinical Genomics Laboratory’s molecular test permits testing of a saliva sample collected from the patient using a designated self-collection kit. Once patients collect their saliva sample, they return it to the Rutgers Clinical Genomics Laboratory in a sealed package for testing.

The Rutgers Clinical Genomics Laboratory test is currently the only authorized COVID-19 diagnostic test that uses saliva samples to test for SARS-CoV-2, the strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The test remains prescription only.

Today’s authorization is limited to testing performed at the Rutgers Clinical Genomics Laboratory using their molecular LDT COVID-19 authorized test for saliva specimens collected using the Spectrum Solutions LLC SDNA-1000 Saliva Collection Device. It is important to note that this is not a general authorization for at-home collection of patient samples using other collection methods, saliva collection devices, or tests, or for tests fully conducted at home.

 

 
05-09-2020 Order Direct from Table to Kitchen at Newhall Refinery
05-07-2020 Newsom Releases Industry Guidance to Help Drive Reopening
05-07-2020 Preparations Underway to Reopen SCV Businesses
05-06-2020 NextSCV, Westfield Valencia Town Center to Host Job Fair
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
03-23-2020 Valencia Developer FivePoint Posts Pre-COVID19 Earnings
11-06-2019 California Resources Corp. Reports 3Q 2019 Results
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Castaic Animal Shelter Upgrades Ready for Bid
The planned upgrades include a new, 400-square-foot covered vehicle wash rack, replacement of damaged asphalt in the parking lot, and 12 additional parking spaces for customers and staff.
L.A. County Sunday: 31,677 Cases, 732 in SCV
To date, Public Health has identified 31,677 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, including 732 in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 1,530 deaths countywide.
California Sunday: 66,680 Cases Incl. 7,160 Healthcare Workers; 2,745 Deaths
California now has 66,680 confirmed cases and 2,745 deaths from COVID-19. Among healthcare workers, local health departments have reported 7,160 confirmed positive cases and 38 deaths statewide.
Hit the Hotpots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Every hospital, nursing home, senior living facility, prison and meat packing plant is a “hotspot” of concentrated virus. There are other breeding grounds yet to be found. But testing is limited. The logical approach is to focus urgently on these areas.
Mother’s Day and Women’s Brains | Commentary by Diana Sevanian
During World War I, songwriters Alfred Bryan and Jack Wells penned a poignant tune named “When Our Mothers Rule the World.” It was dedicated to the belief that if more women were the leaders of governments, fewer children would be sent off to die in battle. If only more mothers and women ruled the world...
Today in SCV History (May 10)
1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Newhall School kids
Council to Consider ‘Locker Systems’ for Checking Out Library Materials
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a proposal Tuesday to acquire locker systems for the Valencia and Canyon Country libraries that would provide public access to materials without physically having to enter the buildings.
California Saturday: 64,561 Cases, 2,678 Deaths
California has had 64,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,678 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Saturday.
L.A. County Saturday: 31,197 Cases, 724 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 44 new deaths and 1,011 new cases of COVID-19.
Two Brush Fires Break Out Near SCV Freeways
Two brush fires near Santa Clarita Valley freeways broke out within minutes of one another Saturday afternoon.
L.A. County’s Largest Health Systems Come Together for Educational Campaign (Video)
Six of Los Angeles County’s largest nonprofit health systems with hospitals, clinics and care facilities across the region have come together united in a mission to encourage community members to put health first and access care when needed.
Doctors vs. Politicians | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Politicians can’t be sued for malpractice or lose their license. And as you know, they rarely are held accountable. With time, history will judge the policymaking of present-day politicians.
COC Receives Grant to Fund Arts Integration Program for K-12 Education
The Santa Clarita Community College District has received a $4,750 grant award from the California Arts Council to fund an arts integration program.
Pitchess Inmates Describe COVID-19 Conditions
The temperature hit the mid-90s while about 75 men walked the yard at Pitchess Detention Center.
Order Direct from Table to Kitchen at Newhall Refinery
By simply scanning a QR code located at the table guests will be able to view menu options and place orders from their own device
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Saturday, May 9, in the following areas:
DMV: All Temporary Driving Permits Extended; Law Enforcement Alerted
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver license permits and commercial learner’s permits expiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
School Day Cafe Now Serving Free Meals to Thousands of Children
When Dr. Robert Lewis took up the CEO position at School Day Cafe last December, he did so wanting a challenge.
Today in SCV History (May 9)
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch
Champion
County Golf Courses, Trails Reopen Saturday; Parks Open Mother’s Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will reopen its golf courses and trails on Saturday, May 9, and local, community and regional parks will stay open on Sunday, May 10.
Barger Chairs First Meeting of Economic Resiliency Task Force
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger chaired the first meeting of the county Economic Resiliency Task Force Friday, in partnership with Vice-Chair Supervisor Hilda Solis and Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas, Shelia Kuehl and Janice Hahn.
L.A. County Friday: 30,296 Cases; 699 in SCV, Just 4 in Val Verde
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 883 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 new deaths, with 699 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
COC District Communications Earns Paragon Awards for Marketing Excellence
The College of the Canyons District Communications Office has won three Paragon Awards from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations.
