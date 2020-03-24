[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1922 - Wyatt Earp's wife thanks William S. Hart for defending her husband's honor
Wyatt Earp story
FDA OK’s San Diego Firm’s 30-Minute COVID-19 Test Device
| Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020

March 24, 2020 — Today, Mesa Biotech of San Diego announced it has received Emergency Use Authorization  from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for its Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test, which gives COVID-19 diagnostic results in 30 minutes. Mesa Biotech Inc., a privately-held, molecular diagnostic company has developed an affordable, easy to use testing platform designed for point-of-care (POC) infectious disease diagnosis. The COVID-19 test uses this patented technology to enable ‘near patient’ testing allowing testing outside of the central laboratory.

[View documentation]

“Mesa is excited to immediately begin shipping our rapid, molecular SARS-CoV-2 test so people can get answers in 30 minutes. Our Accula system is easy to use and fits in the palm of your hand. This allows many units to be run side by side in the doctor’s office further increasing the speed of COVID-19 diagnosis. Accula provides a true decentralized testing solution for COVID-19 at the point of care,” said Hong Cai, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mesa Biotech, Inc. “Our test will provide a highly accessible means for healthcare professionals to access laboratory quality results close in their office to aid in the decision to isolate, treat or dismiss potential carriers of the virus. The potential to reduce the growing strain on our nation’s hospitals is tremendous.”

The Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test is a visually read test using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology to detect SARS-CoV-2 (the virus responsible for COVID-19) via throat and nasal swab samples. Similar to Mesa Biotech’s commercially available tests for influenza and RSV, the Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test is designed for the point-of-care use, including temporary screening facilities, physician office labs, urgent care, and long term nursing facilities. The system complements central laboratories where current testing is performed. Mesa Biotech’s compact coronavirus test yields laboratory-quality results in approximately 30 minutes.

Mesa Biotech’s technology was developed at Los Alamos National Lab supported by NIH grants from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Western Regional Centers for Excellence in Biodefense and Emerging Infectious Disease program. Last week, the company received funding from the U.S. Health and Human Services for development of its SARS-CoV-2 test. Since its inception, the company has focused on technology well-suited for emergency defense and rapid deployment for SARS, Ebola and other emerging infectious diseases. Mesa Biotech’s platform was specifically designed for use outside the lab to enable rapid responses to global pandemics, such as COVID-19.

About Mesa Biotech Inc.

Mesa Biotech designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes next generation molecular diagnostic tests, bringing the superior diagnostic performance of nucleic acid PCR amplification to the point-of-care. Mesa Biotech’s Accula Flu A/Flu B and RSV tests have obtained CE Mark in the EU and 510(k) clearance and Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendments (CLIA) waiver from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Both products are distributed in the United States by Sekisui Diagnostics under the Silaris brand. Mesa Biotech has also secured a number of strategic agreements for distribution in Europe and Asia. For more information visit http://www.mesabiotech.com.
03-24-2020 March 27: VIA Webinar 'Plan, Don't Panic'
03-24-2020 FDA OK's San Diego Firm's 30-Minute COVID-19 Test Device
03-24-2020 Chamber Launches Survey; Seeks Business Input
03-23-2020 FDA OK's Failure Detector for Experimental Coronavirus Medicine
03-23-2020 Small Business Owners Scrambling to Survive During Pandemic
03-23-2020 Valencia Developer FivePoint Posts Pre-COVID19 Earnings
11-06-2019 California Resources Corp. Reports 3Q 2019 Results
07-24-2018 Mission Valley Bancorp Reports Slight Decrease in 2nd Quarter Earnings
County to Begin Accepting Unsecured Personal Property Tax Payments Online in April
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is pleased to announce that beginning April 2020, you can make current year Unsecured (Personal) Property Tax payments online by electronic check (eCheck) or major credit and debit cards, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, on the delinquency date.
Remote Instruction Resumes at COC
After a weeklong pause for most classes and services, College of the Canyons resumed instruction and the delivery of student services in remote formats Monday.
CDC: Virus Lived Up to 17 Days in Vacated Diamond Princess Cabins
COVID-19 "was identified on a variety of surfaces in cabins of both symptomatic and asymptomatic infected passengers up to 17 days after cabins were vacated on the Diamond Princess but before disinfection procedures had been conducted," according to a new report from the CDC.
March 27: VIA Webinar ‘Plan, Don’t Panic’
The Valencia Industry Association (VIA) is holding a webinar, "Plan, Don't Panic," for business leaders trying to keep afloat during the outbreak.
California Tuesday: Over 2,100 Cases; Deaths Up 48% in 1 Day
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 2,102 confirmed cases.
L.A. County Tuesday: 12 Cases in SCV; Minor from Lancaster Among Fatalities
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 128 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), with 12 total in the Santa Clarita Valley - 7 in the city of Santa Clarita, and 5 in the uncorporated SCV (1 in Canyon Country, 2 in Castaic, 2 in Stevenson Ranch). Public Health has also confirmed three new deaths including a Lancaster resident under age 18.
Deputies Arrest Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery Suspect
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials arrested a man Monday on suspicion of attempted murder.
Newhall Community Center to Serve as Temp Homeless Shelter
The Santa Clarita City Council announces an agreement has been signed to allow the nonprofit, Bridge to Home, to move their homeless shelter operation to the Newhall Community Center.
L.A. County Courts: Only Authorized Persons Allowed in Courthouses
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile signed a General Order Tuesday to enact unprecedented measures in the nation’s largest trial court to protect the public’s health and safety during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Chamber Launches Survey; Seeks Business Input
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday the launch of their survey/questionnaire, urging all businesses to participate, to bring additional and necessary resources to assist businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak.
National Guard Called Up for COVID-19 Response
Nearly 10,000 National Guardsmen called up across the United States, with more expected soon, are performing a variety of missions in response to COVID-19 pandemic response efforts.
Henry Mayo Adds Two More Blood Drives
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will partner with the American Red Cross​ and host two blood drives at the hospital's Education Center.
Navy Announces 3 COVID-19 Cases on USS Theodore Roosevelt
Three sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt underway in the Pacific Ocean were diagnosed with COVID-19 and were evacuated from the ship, Acting Navy Secretary Thomas B. Modly said.
Reply from Tombstone, Ariz., to Newhall, Cal. | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
Newhall's recent letter to one of the places it played in the movies -- Tombstone, Arizona -- gets a reply.
FDA OK’s Failure Detector for Experimental Coronavirus Medicine
FDA approves a California company's device that measures the integrity of a patient's heart's electrical recharging system. Sudden cardiac death is a potential side-effect of several medicines now being used in the treatment of COVID-19, including Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin.
Small Business Owners Scrambling to Survive During Pandemic
With the COVID-19 pandemic’s first wave of economic pain washing over the stock markets and flooding Wall Street with uncertainty, small business owners are worried the next tsunami is headed toward Main Street.
County Trails, Placerita Park, Vasquez Rocks Closed
Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation officials on Monday ordered the closure of additional park areas where social distancing cannot be maintained, including county trails and Placerita Canyon Recreation Area and Vasquez Rocks in the Santa Clarita Valley.
All MRCA Trails Closed: Towsley, Pico, Whitney, Etc.
In the Santa Clarita Valley this includes but is not necessarily limited to East Canyon, Ed Davis Park in Towsley Canyon, Mentryville, Michael D. Antonovich Open Space, Newhall Pass Trailhead, Pico Canyon, Rice Canyon, Santa Clarita Woodlands Park and Whitney Canyon Park.
Penalties for Late Property Tax Payments May be Waived
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox has posted a message to property taxpayers who may miss the April 10 deadline due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, with details on how to avoid a late fee.
Ridley-Thomas Urges Service Providers to Aid the Homeless
Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas urged county leaders to take appropriate steps to support the hundreds of men and women – our "army for good" – who are on the front lines of protecting homeless and formerly homeless people from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santa Clarita: More Restrictions, Park Facility Closures
The city of Santa Clarita is announcing additional city park closures to ensure the necessary social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.
Working at Home? Adopt a Pet Now from Castaic Shelter
The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control shelter in Castaic reminds Santa Clarita Valley encourages residents to adopt a pet -- by appointment.
