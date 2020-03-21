[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1837 - Ysabel Varela born in Placerville; became second wife (and widow) of SCV landowner Ygnacio del Valle. [story]
Ysabel del Valle
FDA Warns of Fake COVID-19 Home Test Kits
| Saturday, Mar 21, 2020

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is actively and aggressively monitoring the market for any firms marketing products with fraudulent coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnostic, prevention and treatment claims as part of our ongoing efforts to protect public health during this pandemic. As a result of these activities, the agency is beginning to see unauthorized fraudulent test kits that are being marketed to test for COVID-19 in the home.

We want to alert the American public that, at this time, the FDA has not authorized any test that is available to purchase for testing yourself at home for COVID-19. The FDA sees the public health value in expanding the availability of COVID-19 testing through safe and accurate tests that may include home collection, and we are actively working with test developers in this space.

The FDA and FTC jointly issued warning letters to Vital SilverQuinessence Aromatherapy Ltd.Xephyr, LLC doing business as N-ErgeticsGuruNanda, LLCVivify Holistic ClinicHerbal Amy LLC, and The Jim Bakker Show.

Fraudulent health claims, tests, and products can pose serious health risks. They may keep some patients from seeking care or delay necessary medical treatment. The FDA reminds consumers to follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines and speak to your medical provider if you have symptoms of COVID-19. Your medical provider will advise you about whether you should get tested and the process for being tested with an appropriate test.

The FDA will take appropriate action to protect consumers from bad actors who take advantage of a crisis to deceive the public by marketing tests that pose risks to patient health. This may include issuing warning letters, seizures or injunctions. We have already identified and issued warning letters to companies found selling and promoting fraudulent items, and we expect additional such actions will be forthcoming. Additionally, we are stepping up enforcement at ports of entry, including International Mail Facilities, to ensure these fraudulent products that originate outside the country do not enter through our borders.

If you are aware of fraudulent test kits for COVID-19, please report them to the FDA. We will continue to aggressively pursue those who place the public health at risk and hold bad actors accountable.

As a reminder, the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America details simple actions we can take as individuals and families to #SlowTheSpread of coronavirus.

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.
UPS: No More Physical Signature Necessary
Now, your UPS Driver will confirm the recipient has taken possession of these packages without asking anyone to sign manually.
UPS: No More Physical Signature Necessary
L.A. County Friday: 6 Cases in Santa Clarita Valley, 292 Overall
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 61 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, including the sixth in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Friday: 6 Cases in Santa Clarita Valley, 292 Overall
LA County Public Schools Chief Calls for Closure Extension to May 5
Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools Debra Duardo on Friday announced her recommendation to extend the closure of all public schools until Tuesday, May 5, 2020, to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
LA County Public Schools Chief Calls for Closure Extension to May 5
Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKS, General Relief Payments OK in March, April, May
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, in accordance with Governor Newsom's Executive Order, will issue Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKs and General Relief benefit payments without interruption for the months of March, April and May 2020.
Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKS, General Relief Payments OK in March, April, May
LA County Calls Eviction Moratorium in Unincorporated Areas
Los Angeles County has called a residential and commercial eviction moratorium through the end of May per executive order by Supervisor Kathryn Barger in her role as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
LA County Calls Eviction Moratorium in Unincorporated Areas
Army Deploys All-Out Effort to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic
Army researchers are working to rapidly develop and test experimental vaccines to combat COVID-19, the Army secretary said Friday in a Pentagon briefing.
Army Deploys All-Out Effort to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic
Stocks Clock Worst Week Since 2008 as Dow Takes Another Plunge
Despite opening gains and optimism, stocks on the U.S. markets ended the week on a down note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing nearly 1,000 points in the final minutes of trading.
Stocks Clock Worst Week Since 2008 as Dow Takes Another Plunge
White House Friday: US to Waive Interest on Student Loans
President Donald Trump announced Friday that the Department of Education will temporarily waive interest on all federally held student loans.
White House Friday: US to Waive Interest on Student Loans
California Friday: 431 New Cases, 1,006 Total
California has 1,006 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday 6 p.m., up from 675 cases Wednesday, a spike of 431 cases, the state Department of Public Health announced Friday morning.
California Friday: 431 New Cases, 1,006 Total
Walmart to Spend Nearly $550 Million to Aid Hourly Employees
Walmart plans to provide a special cash bonus for hourly associates for their hard work and dedication to serving customers in a time of an unprecedented national health crisis, the company announced Thursday.
Walmart to Spend Nearly $550 Million to Aid Hourly Employees
Target Invests $300M to Aid Employees, COVID-19 Fight
In recognition of the significant contributions its frontline team members are making during an incredible time of need, Target on Friday announced it will invest $300 million to aid employees and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Target Invests $300M to Aid Employees, COVID-19 Fight
IRS Federal Deadline: July 15 is the New April 15
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Friday that the federal deadline for Americans to file taxes has been moved from April 15 to July 15 in light of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
IRS Federal Deadline: July 15 is the New April 15
$14.5 Million in Cannabis Flowers, Concentrates Seized in Saugus
A raid led by the California Department of Consumer Affairs resulted in a $14.5 million seizure of illegal cannabis flowers and concentrates Thursday, officials said Friday.
$14.5 Million in Cannabis Flowers, Concentrates Seized in Saugus
LA County DA: Beware ‘Email Phishing Scam’ During Pandemic
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office warns residents to be alert for an email phishing scam perpetrated by scammers trying to cash in during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic by stealing personal and financial information.
LA County DA: Beware ‘Email Phishing Scam’ During Pandemic
Pandemic Already Spurring Spike in Unemployment Claims
Citing fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Labor reported a spike Thursday in unemployment claims in states across the county.
Pandemic Already Spurring Spike in Unemployment Claims
Today in SCV History (March 20)
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
COC Trustees Grant Emergency Authority to Chancellor Van Hook
The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees on Thursday declared an emergency throughout the Santa Clarita Community College District and granted Dr. Van Hook emergency authority to respond effectively and immediately to changes that affect the college in the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
COC Trustees Grant Emergency Authority to Chancellor Van Hook
LA County, California Leaders Order Residents to ‘Stay at Home’
Los Angeles County officials and California's governor have ordered residents county- and statewide to stay at home after midnight Thursday in an effort to slow the spread and "flatten the curve" of the COVID-19 pandemic.
LA County, California Leaders Order Residents to ‘Stay at Home’
SCV Grocery Stores Open Early for Seniors, Vulnerable
Several grocery stores and supermarkets in the Santa Clarita Valley community have adjusted operating hours to provide those most at risk of contracting COVID-19 a safer and more comfortable option.
SCV Grocery Stores Open Early for Seniors, Vulnerable
Fourth, Fifth COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in SCV
Two additional COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley were confirmed Thursday afternoon bringing the citywide total to five, according to to Los Angeles County Public Health officials.
Fourth, Fifth COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in SCV
