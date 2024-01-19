Feb. 1-4: ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Returns to Santa Clarita

E.S.C.A.P.E Theatre is presenting, “The Wizard of Oz,” a musical based on the classic children’s novel by L. Frank Baum, Feb. 1-4, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center. The story follows the adventures of a young girl named Dorothy who is swept away from her Kansas home by a tornado and finds herself in a strange and magical land known as Oz. With her dog Toto by her side, she sets out on a journey to find the Wizard of Oz, hoping that he will help her find her way back home.

Along the way, she meets a cast of memorable characters, including the Scarecrow, who wants a brain; the Tin Man, who longs for a heart; and the Cowardly Lion, who is seeking courage. Together, they face many challenges and obstacles as they travel down the Yellow Brick Road to reach the Wizard’s castle.

The musical, with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg, first opened on Broadway in 1902 and has been a beloved classic ever since. The score features many well-known songs, including “Over the Rainbow”, “We’re Off to See the Wizard”, and “If I Only Had a Brain”.

“The Wizard of Oz” is a timeless tale of friendship, courage and the power of belief. With its memorable characters, catchy songs, and enchanting story, it has become a staple of musical theatre, delighting audiences of all ages with its timeless charm and magic. Whether you’re a fan of musicals, classic children’s stories, or simply good storytelling, “The Wizard of Oz” is a must-see.

The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

For tickets and showtimes, click [here].



