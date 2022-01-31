Feb. 1: ‘Art Tank: Theater Edition’ at The MAIN

It’s time for Art Tank: Theatre Edition at The MAIN a fun, casual group chat about a topic related to producing a show. Art Tank will be held Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.
February’s topic is “Crewing your Theatrical Ship,” a discussion about the most valuable and underappreciated members of the theater community, the stage and tech crew. It will include topics on how to find crews, how to utilize crews to their fullest potential and how to keep your crews coming back.
This event, moderated by Christopher Flowers, will encourage brainstorming, suggestions, sharing new tips and tricks, answering questions and sharing your thoughts. This interactive event will help get your questions answered. If you know someone producing a show invite them along.
This shared “meeting of the minds” can help you adapt the shared knowledge to any space you are looking to produce in.
All are welcome who want to get their theater thoughts flowing.
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking local youth and student artists to voluntarily participate in the 6th annual Youth Arts Showcase on March 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.
The Newhall building that housed the once iconic ski and surf business Billy's Boardshop and most recently has been occupied by CrossFit Building Block, has been sold, reported Jim Mangassarian, Broker/Associate with Realty Executives Real Estate.
Santa Clarita Valley drivers may be impacted by roadwork along the I-5 scheduled today through Feb. 4. Caltrans issued a construction advisory for drivers along the I-5 freeway from SR-134 to Buena Vista Street. Construction will impact drivers with lane closures and some on- and off-ramp closures.
Thinking about starting your landscape or garden project this spring? The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will show you where to start with a free class to learn the basics of sustainable landscaping.
The Santa Clarita City Council will host a joint budget study session with the Santa Clarita Planning Commission, Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission and Arts Commission on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Public Library is thrilled to announce that One Story One City will return in March 2022, with a new book selection, “The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Heathier, and More Creative” by prize-winning author Florence Williams.
College of the Canyons women's basketball, winners of four straight, checked in as the No. 8 ranked team in the state in the first California Community College Sports Information Association (CCCSIA) poll of the 2021-22 season, released on Jan. 26.
