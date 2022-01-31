Feb. 1: ‘Art Tank: Theater Edition’ at The MAIN

It’s time for Art Tank: Theatre Edition at The MAIN a fun, casual group chat about a topic related to producing a show. Art Tank will be held Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.

February’s topic is “Crewing your Theatrical Ship,” a discussion about the most valuable and underappreciated members of the theater community, the stage and tech crew. It will include topics on how to find crews, how to utilize crews to their fullest potential and how to keep your crews coming back.

This event, moderated by Christopher Flowers, will encourage brainstorming, suggestions, sharing new tips and tricks, answering questions and sharing your thoughts. This interactive event will help get your questions answered. If you know someone producing a show invite them along.

This shared “meeting of the minds” can help you adapt the shared knowledge to any space you are looking to produce in.

All are welcome who want to get their theater thoughts flowing.

The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321

