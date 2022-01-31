Feb. 1: City Council Schedules Budget Study Session

The Santa Clarita City Council will host a joint budget study session with the Santa Clarita Planning Commission, Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission and Arts Commission on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.

The meeting will be held at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355 in the Century Room.

Study sessions are for the purpose of allowing the city council, commissioners and staff to informally discuss and better understand major issues currently before the city.

Members of the public may directly address the legislative body concerning any item that has been described in the notice for the meeting. Following the presentation of the item the mayor will inquire if any member of the public wishes to address the Council/Commissions on the item listed. Speakers will be given three minutes to address the Council/Commissions on the item listed. Council/Commissions will not be taking comments on any other matter at this time.

The study session will concern the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget. Each year the city goes through a budget process to develop the annual budget. This process takes approximately six months, typically beginning in January and culminating in June, with the adoption of a balanced annual budget. The budget process involves the members of the City Council, the commissions, all city departments and the community.

During the study session, the City Council, Planning Commission, Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission and Arts Commission will receive the presentation on the preparation of the FY 2022-2023 budget.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, contact the City Clerk’s Office, (661) 255-4391. Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the City to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting.

To view the agenda visit Study Session Agenda.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...