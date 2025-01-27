Feb. 1: ‘Get Outside Day’ with Boy Scouts Troop 583

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The MAIN and Front Row Center presents the original play by Lee Clarke, "Disconnect", Friday Feb. 21 thru Sunday, Feb. 23 at 24266 Main St, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Monday, Feb. 3. with a special dinner for the board and staff at 5:15 p.m.
|
The track teams at The Master's University started their season at the 2025 OIDFE meet on Friday, Jan. 24 at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps College in Claremont. Multiple athletes hit the NAIA Indoor standards and set personal bests.
|
Board & Brush will host a DIY "Mats & Mimosa" workshop, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 at Board & Brush, 24417 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
Freshman Quincy Phillips dropped a career-high 31 points and picked up his first collegiate double-double to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to an 83-71 win over the Embry-Riddle Eagles Saturday, Jan. 25 in The MacArthur Center.
|
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection issued the following update of the Hughes Fire as of 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan 27.
|
Boy Scout of America Troop 583 will host a "Get Outside Day" event, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Valley Trails Camp, 30910 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
|
Kelly Mathiesen had a career-high 21 points and Bella Forker a career-high six blocks to help lift The Master's University women's basketball team to a 74-51 win over the Embry-Riddle Eagles Saturday, Jan. 25 in The MacArthur Center.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 7 to Sunday, Feb. 2.
|
1970 -
Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story
]
|
1990
- "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story
]
|
Here are the latest updates from LA County's Coordinated Joint Information Center as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2.
|
1915
- Death of pre-Mentry oilman & San Francisquito vintner Ramon Perea [story
]
|
The city of Santa clarita will host a Community Hike on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.
|
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation's annual Home Tour Fashion Show will be held beginning at noon, Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
|
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites everyone to a Groundhog Day themed Square Dance on Sunday, Feb. 2. The Sierra Hillbillies have supported American Folkdance in the Santa Clarita Valley for 57 years.
|
Due to the Hughes fire continuing to impact the Castaic area, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction for the affected area, effective till Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 9 p.m.
|
In collaboration with the Consulate General of Canada, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will host a luncheon featuring a group of nine Canadian energy companies, Wednesday, February 12 from 1-3 p.m. at College of the Canyons.
|
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28, 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers.
|
Mission Opera has announced its upcoming performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
|
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center have released the following information as of 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 on the fires active in Southern California.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised the Health Office Order issued on Jan. 10 prohibiting the use of power blowers countywide.
|
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, Feb. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355, for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.