Feb. 1: ‘Get Outside Day’ with Boy Scouts Troop 583

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection issued the following update of the Hughes Fire as of 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan 27.

Freshman Quincy Phillips dropped a career-high 31 points and picked up his first collegiate double-double to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to an 83-71 win over the Embry-Riddle Eagles Saturday, Jan. 25 in The MacArthur Center.

Board & Brush will host a DIY "Mats & Mimosa" workshop, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 at Board & Brush, 24417 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

The track teams at The Master's University started their season at the 2025 OIDFE meet on Friday, Jan. 24 at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps College in Claremont. Multiple athletes hit the NAIA Indoor standards and set personal bests.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Monday, Feb. 3. with a special dinner for the board and staff at 5:15 p.m.

The MAIN and Front Row Center presents the original play by Lee Clarke, "Disconnect", Friday Feb. 21 thru Sunday, Feb. 23 at 24266 Main St, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Here are the latest updates from LA County's Coordinated Joint Information Center as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2.

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 7 to Sunday, Feb. 2.

Kelly Mathiesen had a career-high 21 points and Bella Forker a career-high six blocks to help lift The Master's University women's basketball team to a 74-51 win over the Embry-Riddle Eagles Saturday, Jan. 25 in The MacArthur Center.

Boy Scout of America Troop 583 will host a "Get Outside Day" event, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Valley Trails Camp, 30910 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

In collaboration with the Consulate General of Canada, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will host a luncheon featuring a group of nine Canadian energy companies, Wednesday, February 12 from 1-3 p.m. at College of the Canyons.

Due to the Hughes fire continuing to impact the Castaic area, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction for the affected area, effective till Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 9 p.m.

The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites everyone to a Groundhog Day themed Square Dance on Sunday, Feb. 2. The Sierra Hillbillies have supported American Folkdance in the Santa Clarita Valley for 57 years.

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation's annual Home Tour Fashion Show will be held beginning at noon, Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

The city of Santa clarita will host a Community Hike on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Jan. 28: City Council Considers Community Services, Arts Grants The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28, 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers.

March 1: Mission Opera Presents Carmina Burana Mission Opera has announced its upcoming performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.

Hughes Fire 56% Contained, Rain Expected, Flood Watch Issued Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center have released the following information as of 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 on the fires active in Southern California.

Power Air Blowers Now Prohibited Only in Palisades, Eaton Fire Areas The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised the Health Office Order issued on Jan. 10 prohibiting the use of power blowers countywide.