Feb. 1: Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club ‘Chocolate Indulgence Dance’

The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club presents the “Chocolate Indulgence Dance” on Sunday, Feb. 1 at Valencia United Methodist Church.

Dick Hodnefield will be calling alternating SSD and Plus tips 2-4:30 p.m.

Admission is $12 per person.

Everyone is invited to enjoy American folkdance. Casual dress, bring a friend.

The Sierra Hillbillies is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting Modern Western Square Dancing. The club has been in existence since 1967 in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The club is known as one of the most active and “rowdy” square dance clubs in the Los Angeles area. It welcomes couples and singles of all ages to join in for an afternoon of dancing fun.

In keeping with the philosophy that “it’s all about the joy and camaraderie of square dancing,” the club has adopted a policy of “Casual Dress Always Welcome” for all club dances.

Club dances are held on the first Sunday of each month and offers a variety of guest callers.

Square dancing instruction for new dancers and refresher classes for experienced dancers is offered at Beginner’s Square Dance Classes, which meet each Tuesday evening from 6:30 – 9 p.m. Beginning Square Dance class is held at Valencia Meadows Park, 25671 Fedala Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Info: Contact Alan at info@sierrahillbillies.org, or (661) 262-9525.

New “no experience necessary” classes are started three times each year and currently offer one refresher class each year for returning dancers and new graduates of the beginner class.

Valencia United Methodist Church

25718 McBean Parkway,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

For information call (661) 262-9525 or email: info@SierraHillbillies.org.

Visit www.sierrahillbillies.org and on Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...