Feb. 10-12: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Date Night at The MAIN

Grab your sweetheart and head to The MAIN, 24266 Main St. in Old Town Newhall for a date night on the town Feb. 10-12. A pair of productions take to the stage to start your Valentine’s Day celebration.

On Friday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m., enjoy an evening of singing, dancing and surprises when you see “Calendar Girls: A Pin-Up Revue.” This electric show highlights your favorite holidays, Valentine’s Day included, with classic songs performed in a vintage, pin-up style. Tickets are $20 per person and availability is extremely limited.

Start your weekend on a high note Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. and recreate the magic of yesteryear with the “Valentines Radio Show.” This fast-paced, one-of-a-kind performance showcases three love-themed radio shows from the past, “Flash Gordon,” “The Thin Man” and “The Lone Sheriff,” live on stage.

Get ready for audience participation, giveaways and much more. The “Valentines Radio Show” will also be held Sunday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person.

To learn more about these and other upcoming performances at The MAIN, and to purchase tickets, please visit AtTheMain.org.

