The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Items on the agenda include 2022 Sidewalk Poetry Project, Trailhead Public Art and an overview of 2022 events.

The full agenda is available below.

