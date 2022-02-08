Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Election of Officers
Approval of Agenda
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Jan 13, 2022 6:00 PM
Public Participation
Unfinished Business
1. 2022 SIDEWALK POETRY PROJECT

Update on the Sidewalk Poetry Project with recommendations made by the Artist Selection Committee for the final selected poems.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. 2022 Sidewalk Poetry Recommendations
2. TEMPORARY PUBLIC ART 2022: TRAILHEAD PUBLIC ART

Update on the Temporary Public Art project along the City’s trails with recommendations made by the Artist Selection Committee for the selected artists.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Trailhead Public Art Project Final Artwork Attachment
New Business
3. 2022 EVENTS OVERVIEW

An overview of the City of Santa Clarita events planned for 2022.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Arts Commission Comments and Committee Reports
Arts Commission Work Plan Status Report
Work Plan Status Report
Public Art Projects Status Report
Public Art Projects Status Report
Staff Comments
Items for future Consideration
Adjournment
Future Meetings