The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will discuss, and consider approving, the city of Santa Clarita’s proposed, new five-year strategic plan, “Santa Clarita Pathway Forward.”

The meeting of the council will be held on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The council will also public hearings on the plan to annex parcels located in Tract 53074 into the city of Santa Clarita Landscape Maintenance District No. 1, Zone 33 (Sand Canyon Plaza) to fund costs associated with the on-going landscape maintenance responsibilities and on the resutls of the 2026-27 Community Needs Assesment Survey for the Community Development Block Grant Program.

View the entire meeting agenda below:

