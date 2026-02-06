Downloads:
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Invocation
Miranda
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Executive Meeting
Awards and Recognitions
Black History Month Proclamation
a. Black History Month Proclamation 2026
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
Public Hearings
1. LMD ZONE 33 (SAND CANYON PLAZA) ZONE FORMATION

Annexation of parcels located in Tract 53074 into the City of Santa Clarita Landscape Maintenance District No. 1, Zone 33 (Sand Canyon Plaza) to fund costs associated with the on-going landscape maintenance responsibilities.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Public Hearing Notice LMD Zone 33 Sand Canyon Plaza
b. Resolution Approving ER and Intent to Order Annexations (Sand Canyon Plaza 33)
c. Engineer’s Report LMD No 1 Zone 33 Sand Canyon Plaza (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
2. RESULTS OF THE 2026-27 COMMUNITY NEEDS ASSESSMENT SURVEY FOR THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM

A needs assessment process is conducted annually as part of the Community Development Block Grant program.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. CNA Public Hearing Notice 26-27
b. FY 26-27 Survey Results (available in Clerk’s Reading File)
New Business
3. CITY OF SANTA CLARITA FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN – SANTA CLARITA PATHWAY FORWARD

Receive, discuss, and approve the City of Santa Clarita’s proposed, new five-year strategic plan, Santa Clarita Pathway Forward.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Santa Clarita Pathway Forward
Consent Calendar
4. Minutes of Jan 27, 2026 6:00 PM
5. CHECK REGISTER NO. 03

Check Register No. 03 for Period 12/26/25 through 01/08/26 and 01/15/26. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 12/29/25 through 01/09/26.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 03
b. Check Register No. 03 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
6. AQUATICS SCOREBOARD REPLACEMENT CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

This item considers awarding a construction contract for the Aquatics Scoreboard Replacement project. The project will replace the existing aquatics scoreboard with a modern system to improve visibility, reliability, and functionality during aquatic programs and competitive events.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. FM-25-26-M3042 Invitation For Bid (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
b. FM-25-26-M3042 Hart Design Build Inc. Bid Response (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File).
Public Participation II
Staff Comments
Adjournment
In memory of Tom Clark and Manuel Alejandro Lorenzana Villegas
Future Meetings