Feb. 10: Deadline to Apply for Property Tax Postponement

The State Controller’s Office, which administers California’s Property Tax Postponement Program, is reminding the public that the deadline to apply for property tax deferment for the 2020-2021 tax year is February 10.

The PTP Program allows homeowners who are seniors (at least 62 years of age), are blind, or have a disability and who meet income, equity, and other requirements, to postpone payment of property taxes on their primary residence.

As of last year, manufactured homes are also eligible for property tax postponement.

Only current-year property taxes are eligible for deferment of payment. Participants must reapply each year and demonstrate they continue to meet eligibility requirements.

Applications will be processed in the order received.

More details are available on the SCO’s website.

If you have any questions, contact the SCO at postponement@sco.ca.gov or 800-952-5661.