Feb. 10: Understanding Air Quality After the L.A. Fires

Federal, state and local agencies will come together to host an informative webinar, “Understanding Air Quality After the L.A. Fires” on air quality impacts in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires.

This event will provide the public with critical information about recovery operations, air quality concerns and monitoring and public health impacts. Experts will also discuss available resources and steps individuals can take to protect themselves.

Date: Monday, Feb. 10

Time: 6-7 p.m.

Location: Virtual, Zoom Webinar (Registration not required).

Copy and paste this link to join webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87005589076?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery#success

Topics

Recovery Operations: What these efforts entail and how they help affected communities.

Air Quality Concerns and Mitigation Efforts: Actions being taken to reduce air pollution risks during the recovery phases.

Air Quality Monitoring: Ongoing efforts to track and address air quality issues.

Public Health Impacts: How smoke and air quality during and after wildfires can affect residents’ health.

Protecting Yourself and Your Community: Practical steps you can take to stay safe.

Resources and Assistance: Available support programs for affected residents.

Featured Presenters

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

California Air Resources Board

South Coast Air Quality Management District

California Department of Public Health

For more information about how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke visit the California Air Resources Board.

