Feb. 11: City Council to Negotiate Land Purchases

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting in closed session to negotiate the purchase of parcels of land at 5:30 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
A regular public meeting of the council will follow at 6 p.m. in on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The closed session meeting on the land purchases will include price and terms negotiations as follows:
Property Location: The Old Road/Romeo Canyon Road and Tapia Canyon Road/North Hog Farm Road
Assessor’s Parcel Nos. 2865-021-015 & 2865-021-006
Negotiating Parties: Flying R LLC
City’s Authorized Negotiator: City Manager
Under Negotiation: Price and Terms
Property Location: Vasquez Canyon Road/Lost Creek Road and Lost Creek Road/Far Hills Road
Assessor’s Parcel Nos. 2813-013-032, 2813-015-015, 2813-015-014, 2813-015-010, 2813-015-008, 2813-014-003 & 2813-016-011
Negotiating Parties: Vasquez Canyon Ranch, LLC
City’s Authorized Negotiator: City Manager
Under Negotiation: Price and Terms
Items on the regular meeting agenda include the One Story One City 2025 Presentation, Black History Month Proclamation and a short consent calendar.
The agendas for both meetings are available in full below.
|City Council
Special Meeting
2/11/2025 5:30 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
|
|
|
|CALL TO ORDER
|
|ROLL CALL
|
|
|Roll Call
|
|PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS
|
|CLOSED SESSION
|
|
|CONFERENCE WITH REAL PROPERTY NEGOTIATORS
|
|RECESS TO CLOSED SESSION – To be held in the Carl Boyer Room
|
|RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION
|
|CITY ATTORNEY ANNOUNCEMENT
|
|ADJOURN
|City Council
Regular Meeting
2/11/2025 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
|
|
|
|Joint Meeting with
|
|
|Board of Library Trustees
|
|
|Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
|
|Invocation
|
|
|Miranda
|
|Call to Order
|
|Roll Call
|
|
|Roll Call
|
|Flag Salute
|
|Executive Meeting
|
|Awards and Recognitions
|
|
|Black History Month Proclamation
|
|
|a.
|Black History Month Proclamation 2025
|
|Presentations
|
|
|One Story One City 2025 Presentation
|
|Public Participation
|
|Staff Comments
|
|Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
|
|Consent Calendar
|
|1.
|Minutes of Jan 28, 2025 6:00 PM
|
|2.
|CHECK REGISTER NO. 03
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Memo – Check Register No. 03
|
|
|b.
|Check Register No. 03 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|3.
|FUND TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH LOS ANGELES COUNTY FOR MEASURE W MUNICIPAL FUNDS
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Fund Transfer Agreement (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|Public Participation II
|
|Staff Comments
|
|Future Meetings
