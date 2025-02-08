Feb. 11: City Council to Negotiate Land Purchases

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting in closed session to negotiate the purchase of parcels of land at 5:30 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

A regular public meeting of the council will follow at 6 p.m. in on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The closed session meeting on the land purchases will include price and terms negotiations as follows:

Property Location: The Old Road/Romeo Canyon Road and Tapia Canyon Road/North Hog Farm Road

Assessor’s Parcel Nos. 2865-021-015 & 2865-021-006

Negotiating Parties: Flying R LLC

City’s Authorized Negotiator: City Manager

Under Negotiation: Price and Terms

Property Location: Vasquez Canyon Road/Lost Creek Road and Lost Creek Road/Far Hills Road

Assessor’s Parcel Nos. 2813-013-032, 2813-015-015, 2813-015-014, 2813-015-010, 2813-015-008, 2813-014-003 & 2813-016-011

Negotiating Parties: Vasquez Canyon Ranch, LLC

City’s Authorized Negotiator: City Manager

Under Negotiation: Price and Terms

Items on the regular meeting agenda include the One Story One City 2025 Presentation, Black History Month Proclamation and a short consent calendar.

The agendas for both meetings are available in full below.

City Council

Special Meeting



City Council Chambers 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Downloads:

Agenda Agenda Packet CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS CLOSED SESSION CONFERENCE WITH REAL PROPERTY NEGOTIATORS RECESS TO CLOSED SESSION – To be held in the Carl Boyer Room RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION CITY ATTORNEY ANNOUNCEMENT ADJOURN

