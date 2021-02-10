Feb. 11: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually, Thursday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m.

Items on the agenda include an update on the tile wall and sculpture garden at the Canyon Country Community Center, as well as an overview of final poems for the 2021 Sidewalk Poetry Project.

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting remotely using Zoom.

For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic written comment form at https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commission-writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commission-requesttospeak at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 963 5354 3121 and Passcode: 927145

Zoom Webinar direct link:

https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/96353543121

Or Telephone:

US:

+1 669 900 9128 or

+1 346 248 7799 or

+1 253 215 8782 or

+1 301 715 8592 or

+1 312 626 6799 or

+1 646 558 8656 or

+1 888 788 0099 (Toll Free) or

+1 833 548 0276 (Toll Free) or

+1 833 548 0282 (Toll Free) or

+1 877 853 5247 (Toll Free)

