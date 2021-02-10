Downloads:
1. CANYON COUNTRY COMMUNITY CENTER – TILE WALL

Update on the Canyon Country Community Center Tile Wall Public Art with recommendations made by the Artist Selection Committee for the selected artists.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Canyon Country Community Center Tile Wall Finalist
2. 2021 SIDEWALK POETRY PROJECT

Overview of the final selected poems for the 2021 Sidewalk Poetry Project.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. 2021 Sidewalk Poetry Recommendations
3. CANYON COUNTRY COMMUNITY CENTER – SCULPTURE GARDEN

Update on the Canyon Country Community Center Sculpture Garden Public Art with recommendations made by the Artist Selection Committee for the selected artist team.

 
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Sculpture Garden Canyon Country Community Center Finalists
4. CITY OF SANTA CLARITA ARTS CONSULTANT SCOPE OF WORK

An overview of the City of Santa Clarita’s Arts Consultant Scope of Work.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. SCOPE OF WORK FOR ARTS CONSULTANT
Arts Commission Work Plan Status Report
Work Plan Status Report – February 2021
Public Art Projects Status Report
Public Art Projects Status Report – February 2021
