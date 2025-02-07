Feb. 11: SCORE Scholarship Sign-Up Event

The Child & Family Center’s Pathways to Recovery Program, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, will host a special SCORE Scholarship Program sign-up event on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 3-6 p.m. in the Child & Family lobby at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The SCORE Scholarship Program, offered by the city of Santa Clarita, provides financial assistance for local youth to participate in a variety of recreational activities. The program ensures that all children, regardless of financial circumstances, have access to enriching programs that promote development, well-being and community engagement.

Families attending the event will have the opportunity to learn more about the program, receive application assistance and enjoy free donuts while signing up for this opportunity.

The SCORE Scholarship Program is an opportunity for financial assistance to help low-income families and local youth (ages 5–17) participate in recreational activities, including:

Recreational Programs – Fun and engaging activities that promote health and wellness.

Classes – Educational and skill-building opportunities.

Camps – Seasonal experiences designed for enrichment and personal growth.

Community Center Activities – Local programs fostering engagement and community connection.

“We firmly believe that every child deserves access to enriching experiences that foster growth, connection and well-being,” said Nikki Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center. “Through partnerships like this, we are Changing Lives, Healing Relationships, and Helping People Thrive—ensuring that financial barriers do not stand in the way of opportunities for our youth. We ‘DONUT’ want any child to miss out on the chance to participate, learn, and thrive in their community.”

Families interested in applying onsite should bring the following required documents to ensure eligibility:

Proof of residency (CA ID/Driver’s License or a recent utility bill from the last three months).

Proof of low-income status (such as a Free/Reduced School Meal Program acceptance letter, benefits letter from CalFresh, Medi-Cal, Section 8, or other qualifying programs, recent pay stubs, or government-issued proof of income).

Applications will be available in both English and Spanish to ensure accessibility for all families.

For over 40 years, the Child & Family Center has been dedicated to changing lives, healing relationships and helping people thrive by providing essential mental health, behavioral health and social services in the Santa Clarita Valley. The Center works to create a supportive environment where all children and families can access the resources they need to build a stronger future.

For more details about the SCORE Scholarship Program, application requirements and additional ways to apply, visit the city of Santa Clarita’s website at santaclarita.gov/recreation/s-c-o-r-e/how-to-apply/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...