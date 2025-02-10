header image

2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
NTSB report on helicopter crash
Feb. 11: Supes to Discuss CARE Court
| Monday, Feb 10, 2025

Among several important topics, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will be Evaluating the First Year of CARE Court in Los Angeles County at the Tuesday, Feb. 11 regular board meeting.

The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. in the Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. (There is a special board meeting at the same location on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.)

For the Feb. 11 agenda visit Agenda 1. For the Feb. 12 agenda visit Agenda 2.

The meeting will be livestreamed here.
Please note: Depending on your internet connection speed, it may take a few minutes for the broadcast to display.

To listen to live board meetings by phone, call (877) 873-8017. Access Code: 111111 (English), 222222 (Español).

Tuesday Board Meetings are televised on KLCS-TV the following Wednesday at 11 p.m. on UHF channel 58 or as shown on your local TV channel line-up.

If you wish to address the board, visit Address Board.

You can submit comments at Comments.

Learn more on how to participate at Participate.
Feb. 10: Understanding Air Quality After the L.A. Fires

Feb. 10: Understanding Air Quality After the L.A. Fires
Thursday, Feb 6, 2025
Federal, state and local agencies will come together to host an informative webinar, "Understanding Air Quality After the L.A. Fires" on air quality impacts in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 13-28: Celebrate Black History Month at L.A. County Parks

Feb. 13-28: Celebrate Black History Month at L.A. County Parks
Thursday, Feb 6, 2025
Join Los Angeles County parks as they celebrates Black History Month. From Feb. 13–28, the parks invite you to honor the achievements, contributions and resilience of black Americans through an exciting lineup of workshops, art exhibits, music, storytelling and community events.
FULL STORY...

Castaic Animal Care Center Reopens Following Temporary Closure Due to the Hughes Fire

Castaic Animal Care Center Reopens Following Temporary Closure Due to the Hughes Fire
Wednesday, Feb 5, 2025
The Department of Animal Care and Control has announced that the Castaic Animal Care Center has reopened its doors to the community after a temporary closure due to the recent Hughes Fire on Jan. 22.
FULL STORY...

LASD Reports Witnesses Detain Arson Suspect

LASD Reports Witnesses Detain Arson Suspect
Tuesday, Feb 4, 2025
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the 24000 block of Woolsey Canyon Road in Chatsworth on Monday, at around 4:30 p.m. regarding a brush fire. Upon arrival, deputies saw a group of witnesses detaining a suspect. The suspect was in a prone position on the ground.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Unveils Northbridge Park Playground in Partnership with SUSD
Join members of the Santa Clarita City Council, Saugus Union School District and the community for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Northbridge Park Playground on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at Northbridge Park.
City Unveils Northbridge Park Playground in Partnership with SUSD
Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA to Showcase Pet Palooza Art Show
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase the group art show, Pet Palooza, Friday, Feb. 21-Sunday, March 23 with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 22, 5-8 p.m.
Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA to Showcase Pet Palooza Art Show
March 29: Shredding, Textile Collection Event
Burrtec Waste is hosting a free document shredding and textile drop-off event for city of Santa Clarita residents only 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 29, at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station at 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
March 29: Shredding, Textile Collection Event
CSUN Cinematheque to Celebrate ‘Black Cinema: Cultural Labor and Liberation’
California State University, Northridge’s Spring 2025 Cinematheque is collaborating with CSUN’s Department of Africana Studies to celebrate Black History Month with a special series, “Black Cinema: Cultural Labor and Liberation,” featuring two films by acclaimed director Robert Townsend, “The Hollywood Shuffle” and “10,000 Black Men Named George.”
CSUN Cinematheque to Celebrate ‘Black Cinema: Cultural Labor and Liberation’
March 2: ‘Mats & Mimosa’ Workshop at Board & Brush
Board & Brush will host a DIY "Mats & Mimosa" workshop, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sunday, March 2 at Board & Brush, 24417 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
March 2: ‘Mats & Mimosa’ Workshop at Board & Brush
Canyons Sweeps Doubleheader from Imperial Valley in Home Opener
College of the Canyons softball was quick in claiming a pair of non-conference wins on Saturday, Feb. 8, sweeping its doubleheader vs. Imperial Valley College in commanding fashion.
Canyons Sweeps Doubleheader from Imperial Valley in Home Opener
March 1: The Open Book Hosting Local Author Fair
The Open Book will host a local author fair, 2-6 p.m., Saturday, March 1. The Open Book is now accepting applications from authors to participate in the event.
March 1: The Open Book Hosting Local Author Fair
Canyons Track & Field Opens Strong at Battle of the Regions
College of the Canyons track and field teams combined for 11 first-place finishes at the annual season-opening Battle of the Regions meet hosted by Bakersfield College on Friday, Feb. 7.
Canyons Track & Field Opens Strong at Battle of the Regions
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Voices is On Air
In today’s fast-paced world, finding the time to stay informed and learn about new subjects can be a challenge; which is why I have always been a huge fan of the ease and flexibility of podcasts whether I’m using my AirPods to listen while exercising, playing through the car while driving or tuning in when relaxing at home.
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Voices is On Air
ARTree Receives Grant, Facilitating Nest Program
ARTree Community Arts Studio has been awarded a city of Santa Clarita Community Services and Arts Grant for 2025, which will allow it to offer its popular Nest: Healing Art Studio program an additional day each month for a year.
ARTree Receives Grant, Facilitating Nest Program
March 29: JCI Get Real: Adulting 101 Seeks Sponsors
Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Get Real: Adulting 101, a fun and interactive financial education simulation for high school juniors and seniors.
March 29: JCI Get Real: Adulting 101 Seeks Sponsors
Feb. 10-16: Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 16.
Feb. 10-16: Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Feb. 21: Sulphur Spring School District Job Fair
Sulphur Springs Union School District is hosting a job fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at 27000 Weyerhaeuser Way, Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.
Feb. 21: Sulphur Spring School District Job Fair
UPDATE: LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing person.
UPDATE: LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Today in SCV History (Feb. 9)
1971, 6:01 a.m. - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM]
1971 earthquake film
Today in SCV History (Feb. 8)
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
Ross Fundraiser Benefits SCV Boys & Girls Club
Beginning Saturday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, March 2, customers in Santa Clarita Valley can donate to Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clarita Valley during checkout at their local Ross Dress for Less store.
Ross Fundraiser Benefits SCV Boys & Girls Club
Feb. 12: Saugus School District Asset Management Committee Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Feb. 12: Saugus School District Asset Management Committee Meeting
Feb. 13: Castaic School Board to Receive Chiquita Canyon Landfill Update
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
Feb. 13: Castaic School Board to Receive Chiquita Canyon Landfill Update
March 9: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Silver Serenade’
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, is currently in its 25th anniversary season celebrating its mission to bring fine choral music to the Santa Clarita Valley community.
March 9: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Silver Serenade’
Feb. 11: City Council to Negotiate Land Purchases
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting in closed session to negotiate the purchase of parcels of land at 5:30 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Feb. 11: City Council to Negotiate Land Purchases
Jan. 12: COC Board Considers 2025 Goals, Affordable Student Housing
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Feb. 12, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4 p.m.
Jan. 12: COC Board Considers 2025 Goals, Affordable Student Housing
