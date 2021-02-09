Feb. 11: Virtual Coffee & Pan Dulce with Mayor Bill Miranda

The Latino Business Alliance invites you to a virtual Coffee & Pan Dulce with Santa Clarita’s first Latino Mayor, Bill Miranda, Thursday, Feb. 11, from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Miranda will discuss what it is like to be the first Latino Mayor for Santa Clarita and the upcoming Human Relations Committee.

The event is free and non-members are welcome to join.

To register, click [here].

