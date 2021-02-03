Feb. 12-14: Newhallywood 2021 Silent Film Festival Goes Virtual

The second annual Newhallywood Silent Film Festival is set for Friday-Sunday, February 12-14, and will be presented virtually this year.
Film’s “Silent Era” lasted roughly from 1895 to 1930. During this time thousands of dialogue-free films were shot in Southern California, many in the area around Newhall in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The 2021 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival is focused on the numerous scandals and tragedies that occurred during the silent era.
The festival will include a session on the Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle scandal that ruined the career of the second most popular comedy star at the time, and the murder of director William Desmond Taylor, which basically ended the career of female star Mabel Normand.
This year will also feature the induction of the first two filmmakers into the Silent Film Hall of Fame, with French director Georges Melies, remembered in Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo,” and Newhall’s own William S. Hart, who was the biggest cowboy star of his day.
New sessions will be added between now and February 12, so check the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival webpage again later to see the final exciting sessions and guest speakers.
The man who died after completing an obstacle course during production of the game show “Wipeout” in Santa Clarita died as a result of a heart attack, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner documents.
Thinking about starting your landscape project? We will show you how. Learn about the basic elements included in sustainable landscaping, including ways to preserve natural resources, be water-wise, and still have a landscape that meets your needs.
Answering President Joe Biden’s call for a wave of new vaccination centers across the country, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the state is launching two mass COVID vaccination sites in Los Angeles and Oakland, urban areas that have been particularly devastated by the pandemic.
Santa Clarita businesses suffered a total revenue loss of more than $300 million, while others permanently closed in 2020, painting a clear image of the economic turmoil brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, but city officials announced Tuesday hope is on the horizon.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials will attend parole hearings in the absence of prosecutors who aren’t allowed to show up under District Attorney George Gascón’s administration, according to Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge said Tuesday a decision in the case of the union for county prosecutors against District Attorney George Gascón could come by the end of the week, after hearing both sides of the argument.
Erika D. Beck, California State University, Northridge’s newest president, is spending her first 100 days in office on a listening tour — meeting with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community leaders — in an effort to understand the opportunities, and challenges, the campus faces.
Dr. Adolfo Gonzales began his tenure Monday as Chief Probation Officer of the Los Angeles County Probation Department after being appointed to the position by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 5
The CSUN Division of Academic Affairs has named Matthew Cahn as vice provost, effective Jan. 11. Cahn previously served as interim vice provost, where he managed and oversaw various administrative protocols and daily operations of the Office of the Provost and Academic Affairs.
Santa Clarita officials are expected Tuesday to offer a first look into the city’s 2021-22 spending plan, which looks at how the city will move forward after more than a year of dealing with the revenue impacts associated with COVID-19.
