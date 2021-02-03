Feb. 12-14: Newhallywood 2021 Silent Film Festival Goes Virtual

The second annual Newhallywood Silent Film Festival is set for Friday-Sunday, February 12-14, and will be presented virtually this year.

Film’s “Silent Era” lasted roughly from 1895 to 1930. During this time thousands of dialogue-free films were shot in Southern California, many in the area around Newhall in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The 2021 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival is focused on the numerous scandals and tragedies that occurred during the silent era.

The festival will include a session on the Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle scandal that ruined the career of the second most popular comedy star at the time, and the murder of director William Desmond Taylor, which basically ended the career of female star Mabel Normand.

This year will also feature the induction of the first two filmmakers into the Silent Film Hall of Fame, with French director Georges Melies, remembered in Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo,” and Newhall’s own William S. Hart, who was the biggest cowboy star of his day.

New sessions will be added between now and February 12, so check the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival webpage again later to see the final exciting sessions and guest speakers.

Here’s what’s set as of February 3: