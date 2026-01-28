Feb. 12-28: Celebrate Lunar New Year Across 59 L.A. County Parks

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will host Lunar New Year 2026 celebrations from Feb. 12 through Feb. 28 at 59 parks throughout Los Angeles County.

The free, family-friendly events welcome the Year of the Horse and celebrate cultural traditions observed by many East and Southeast Asian communities.

Lunar New Year marks the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new year on the lunar calendar. The Year of the Horse symbolizes strength, energy, perseverance, and forward movement – themes reflected in the vibrant programming planned across County parks.

Celebrations are expected to feature lion and dragon dances, cultural music and dance performances, interactive arts and crafts, traditional food tastings, and hands-on activities designed for residents of all ages. Events will highlight cultural appreciation, creativity, and opportunities for neighbors to come together in welcoming park spaces.

“Lunar New Year is a time of renewal, connection, and shared tradition,” said Norma E. García-González, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. “Our parks bring communities together by creating welcoming spaces where families can celebrate culture, learn from one another, and begin the new year feeling connected and supported.”

Events will take place at 59 locations countywide, with programming varying by site. All activities are free and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Community members are encouraged to contact their local park office for event details and schedules. For more information and updates, visit the parks website.

Like this: Like Loading...