The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. to recieve updates on the temporary public art murals project, 2026 Poetry Project and 2026 city events.

The Arts Commission meets at Santa Clarita City Hall City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The Arts Commission will receive an update on the temporary public art murals project, with the recommendation made by the Artist Selection Committee for the Request for Qualifications.

Also on the agenda is an update on the 2026 Poetry Project with recommendations made by the Artist Selection Committee for the final selected poems.

The Arts Commission will also receive an overview of the city of Santa Clarita events planned for 2026.

See the full agenda below:

