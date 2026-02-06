Downloads:
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Election of Officers
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Jan 8, 2026 6:00 PM
Public Participation
Staff Comments (MATTER OF PUBLIC PARTICIPATION)
Unfinished Business
1. TEMPORARY PUBLIC ART 2026: MURALS

Update on the temporary public art, Murals with the recommendation made by the Artist Selection Committee for the Request for Qualifications.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Temporary Public Art: Murals – Request for Qualifications
2. 2025 SIDEWALK POETRY PROJECT

Update on the Sidewalk Poetry Project with recommendations made by the Artist Selection Committee for the final selected poems.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Recommended 2026 Sidewalk Poetry Project
New Business
3. 2026 EVENTS OVERVIEW

An overview of the City of Santa Clarita events planned for 2026.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Arts Commission Comments and Committee Reports
Staff Comments
Items for future Consideration
Adjournment
Future Meetings