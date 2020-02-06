Feb. 12: Castaic Middle School National Junior Honor Society Spring Induction

Castaic Union School District is excited and proud to announce that on Wednesday, Feb. 12, Castaic Middle School will announce the students inducted into the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS).

The NJHS elevates Castaic Middle School’s commitment to the values of scholarship, service, leadership, character, and citizenship. These five pillars have been associated with membership in the organization since its inception in 1929. We not only recognize students for their accomplishments, but we challenge them to develop further through active involvement in school activities and community service and engagement.

Castaic Middle School students are required to maintain a minimum 3.5 grade point average (GPA) and must also complete a minimum of eight hours of community service. We currently have 180 students who have joined the NJHS club and will be inducting another 81 students on Wednesday evening. That is an amazing 2,088 hours committed to serving our schools and community.

Event details:

Who: Castaic Middle School

What: 2020 National Junior Honor Society Spring Induction Ceremony

When: Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Castaic Middle School, 28900 Hillcrest Parkway, Castaic 91384

About Castaic Union School District: Serving nearly 2,200 students in the northwest portion of the Santa Clarita Valley. Castaic Union School District features four award-winning schools, providing children with a creative and collaborative learning environment supported by a safe and nurturing atmosphere that creates lifelong learners and empowers them to be critical thinkers in a global community. For more information, please visit the Castaic Union School District website.