Feb. 12: Jersey Mike’s Hosts Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at All SCV Locations

Jersey Mike’s is hosting an all-day fundraiser for Carousel Ranch’s 12th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign on Thursday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Carousel Ranch will receive 15% of all sales at all Santa Clarita Valley locations.

Consider bringing Jersey Mike’s in for your team at work. It’s such an easy way to “make a difference,” literally one sub at a time, while treating your staff to a great meal for a great cause.

When ordering online use promo code JMGIVES.

For in-store orders show the attached flyer and mention that your order is for Carousel Ranch. View flyer at www.carouselranch.org/carousel-wishes/jersey-mikes-fundraiser.

Each Thursday in February, a different Santa Clarita Valley restaurant will host a fundraiser for Carousel Ranch. This has been an easy and meaningful way for the community to support both Carousel Ranch and local restaurants in a month long tradition of keeping the kids of Carousel Ranch in your hearts during the month of February.

For those that want to support the campaign with a donation please visit www.carouselranch.org/carousel-wishes

Carousel Ranch is dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs through the Carousel Ranch equestrian therapy and vocational training programs.

Carousel Ranch strives to create an atmosphere where every student can and will succeed in a place where therapy is disguised as fun.

For more information call Carousel Ranch at (661) 268-8010 or visit www.CarouselRanch.org.

Santa Clarita Valley Jersey Mike’s

Valencia

24802 Orchard Village Road, Suite B,

Valencia, CA 91355

Stevenson Ranch

25660 The Old Road, Unit 5B,

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

River Oaks Plaza

24453 Magic Mountain Parkway,

Valencia, CA 91355

Bouquet Center

26510 Bouquet Canyon Road,

Saugus, CA 91350

Centre Pointe Marketplace

26557 Golden Valley Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Golden Valley

19159 Golden Valley Road,

Fair Oaks Ranch, CA 91387

Canyon Country Plaza

19138 Soledad Canyon Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Tesoro Village

23872 Copper Hill Drive,

Valencia, CA 91354

Santa Clarita

19325 Plum Canyon Road, Suite B

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Santa Clarita

16400 Village Way,

Santa Clarita, CA 91387

Like this: Like Loading...