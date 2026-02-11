Feb. 12: Jersey Mike’s Hosts Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at All SCV Locations

Jersey Mike’s is hosting an all-day fundraiser for Carousel Ranch’s 12th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign on Thursday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Carousel Ranch will receive 15% of all sales at all Santa Clarita Valley locations.
Consider bringing Jersey Mike’s in for your team at work. It’s such an easy way to “make a difference,” literally one sub at a time, while treating your staff to a great meal for a great cause.
When ordering online use promo code JMGIVES.
For in-store orders show the attached flyer and mention that your order is for Carousel Ranch. View flyer at www.carouselranch.org/carousel-wishes/jersey-mikes-fundraiser.
Each Thursday in February, a different Santa Clarita Valley restaurant will host a fundraiser for Carousel Ranch. This has been an easy and meaningful way for the community to support both Carousel Ranch and local restaurants in a month long tradition of keeping the kids of Carousel Ranch in your hearts during the month of February.
For those that want to support the campaign with a donation please visit www.carouselranch.org/carousel-wishes
Carousel Ranch is dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs through the Carousel Ranch equestrian therapy and vocational training programs.
Carousel Ranch strives to create an atmosphere where every student can and will succeed in a place where therapy is disguised as fun.
For more information call Carousel Ranch at (661) 268-8010 or visit www.CarouselRanch.org.
Santa Clarita Valley Jersey Mike’s
Valencia
24802 Orchard Village Road, Suite B,
Valencia, CA 91355
Stevenson Ranch
25660 The Old Road, Unit 5B,
Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381
River Oaks Plaza
24453 Magic Mountain Parkway,
Valencia, CA 91355
Bouquet Center
26510 Bouquet Canyon Road,
Saugus, CA 91350
Centre Pointe Marketplace
26557 Golden Valley Road,
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Golden Valley
19159 Golden Valley Road,
Fair Oaks Ranch, CA 91387
Canyon Country Plaza
19138 Soledad Canyon Road,
Canyon Country, CA 91351
Tesoro Village
23872 Copper Hill Drive,
Valencia, CA 91354
Santa Clarita
19325 Plum Canyon Road, Suite B
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Santa Clarita
16400 Village Way,
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
