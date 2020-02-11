Feb. 12: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting

The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 6:00 p.m. in the Summit Circle Training Room, located at 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, 91350.

Items on the agenda include a status of water supplies, a discussion on Devil’s Den Semi-Annual Report and an update on the upper Santa Clara River Salt and nutrient management plan.

To view the full agenda online, click here.